Brahma Kamal in Uttarakhand: Hindu pilgrimage sites can be found throughout the Himalayan-crossed state of Uttarakhand in northern India. The majestic Himalayas, the holiest of rivers, breathtaking landscapes, the enchanting history carved in ancient stones, a fascinating floral and faunal myriad, and the simplest of people all have a beauty that is inevitable to almost everything Uttarakhand stands for. Stunning landmarks including Badrinath Temple, Roop Kund Glacier, and Nanda Devi Mountain may be found in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. And recently, a plethora of lovely Brahma Kamal blooms covered the lovely valley. Every sight that presents itself to the beholder’s eyes contains myths, tales, and legends.

Watch the rare Brahma Kamal bloom in Uttarakhand:

The Himalayan flower known as #BrahmaKamal, which blooms only once a year after sunset, is grown in the state of #Uttarakhand exclusively. Video Credits: @roshovani pic.twitter.com/X9Ma3Wozzf — India.com (@indiacom) July 24, 2022

Brahma Kamal is known as the King of Himalayan Flowers and is Uttarakhand’s official flower. The universe’s creator Lord Brahma is said to be the inspiration for the flower’s name. Hindu mythology places a lot of importance on Brahma Kamal plants. When people worship the gods at holy sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath, they give flowers to the Brahma Kamal.

Anyone who sees this flower blooming in the middle of the night believes that all of his wishes have been granted and are blessed by the Brahma kamal plant. People think that because of the spiritual significance of Brahma kamal, it should always be presented as a gift and should never be bought or sold.

Baraadsar Lake is also the home to Brahma Kamal:

The Baraadsar Lake is a lesser-known place in the Himalayas and home to the rare Brahma Kamal flower. Excellent panoramic views await you at this divine spot in Uttarkashi.

Credit: Chandar Rawat

⁰#uttarakhandtourism #rareflower #brahmakamal #tonsvalley #uttarkashi pic.twitter.com/LhuwvjBKu6 — Uttarakhand Tourism (@UTDBofficial) August 22, 2021

About the King of Himalayan Flower: Brahma Kamal

The Brahma Kamal flower is distinctive in that it only blooms after dusk. The purple flower heads of the Brahma Kamal, Saussurea obvallata, are encased in layers of boat-shaped, greenish-yellow petals. To make it easier for pollinators to find the blossoms by moonlight or stars, they have enormous, pure white flowers that resemble stars and have enticing scents.

Only in Uttarakhand is it grown, and only from April to October. At elevations ranging from 3,000 to 4,800 meters, flowers blossom amid the boulders and grasses of the hillside during the middle of the monsoon. The flower begins to bloom after sunset at around 7 o’clock and takes approximately two hours to reach full bloom. It measures around 8 inches in diameter and stays open all night.

The Brahma Kamal plant found in the Himalayas is often considered a medicinal herb. It is used to treat liver infections, sexually transmitted diseases, bone pains, colds and coughs. The state flower of Uttarakhand look gorgeous, but they smell awful, perhaps that explains why people do not bring them home.

Have you seen this beauty bloom in its natural state? Let us know