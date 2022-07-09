Chennai: Today’s world is slowly getting more inclined to make strides to assure that everything tangible becomes more inclusive and accessible for all citizens equally. In a bid to make railway journeys more convenient for passengers with visual impairment, Southern Railways have installed Braille navigation map at Dr MG Ramachandran Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore station. This would enable visually impaired to travel with a little more ease and navigate through from one station to another.Also Read - Vivek Express: India's Longest Train Route That Covers Over 4,000 kms, 9 States in 83 Hours. All You Need To Know

A 3X3 feet map has been installed at the station entrances to guide passengers via the installed Braille navigation system. Southern Railways has plans to further expand these facilities to other stations at Katpadi, Chengalpattu, Tambaram, and Arakkonam so far.

Braille Maps installed at Dr MGR Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore, thanks to Renault Nissan and Standard Chartered for contributing under CSR The Braille map present an overview of the station facilitating visually impaired to easily navigate and access various facilities pic.twitter.com/yVTQ54HSPb — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) July 4, 2022

Braille Navigation Maps at Chennai stations

These Braille maps will help people to access ticket counters, concourse areas, drinking water taps, washrooms, cloakrooms, waiting rooms, and entry-exit points as well.

People can also navigate and find their way towards foot over bridge with the help of maps installed.

QR codes will also be provided on the Braille signage boards that can be scanned to activate audio message feature. It will further aid the passengers to reach their point they desire to go.

In addition, the platforms have been paved with checkered and tactile tiles for a safe and secure movement of the visually impaired. Also, stainless steel handrails have been put in place to make it easier for passengers to cross foot over bridges.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Dr. Ramani P. Mathai, who works with the visually impaired, said, “The installation of Braille boards in Chennai and Egmore railways stations is a welcome step by the Railways. The visually impaired will now be able to navigate through the station to reach the platforms where they are headed as well as get directions to reach toilets or to places they intend to travel within the station. A great initiative by the Southern Railway.”

As per reports, the newly established Braille navigation maps are sponsored by Renault Nissan and Standard Chartered Bank as part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.