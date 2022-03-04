Braj Holi Mahotsav 2022: Braj Mahotsav is a festival that takes place in Bharatpur and the celebration is marked by pomp and grandeur. Every year, in the Shukla Paksha of the Phalgun month, a few days before Holi, Rajasthan hosts the Braj celebration for two to three days. This event honours Lord Krishna, who is said to have spent a significant amount of time in the Rajasthan district of Braj. This event not only imitates the spirit of Holi but also emulates Radha and Krishna’s love. This festival is also lavishly and colourfully staged.Also Read - Italy Travel Update: No Pre-Arrival COVID Testing Conditions For Travellers Now

Nishant Jain, Director of the Department of Tourism talked about the event and said, "The essence of Braj is ingrained in the East of Rajasthan, and the Rajasthan tourism department's annual Braj Holi festival is a celebration of the rich traditions. It is meant to enthrall tourists of all ages with the colours of Braj, from local sports to traditional dance and music."

Dates: March 12th-March 14th

Place: Bharatpur, Deeg, and Kaman in Rajasthan

Check this official announcement by Rajasthan tourism:

Come and enjoy this Holi in Bharatpur style. Be a part of the Braj Holi Festival from 12th to 14th March 2022 in Bharatpur, Deeg and Kaman. Stay tuned for all the details.

The Braj Mahotsav will kick off in Bharatpur with popular local sports activities like kabaddi and kho-kho at the Lohagarh Stadium, according to Nishant Jain. A ‘Mega Night-Cultural Evening’ would be held on the same day, with renowned vocalist Vidya Shah ready to mesmerise the audience with her lovely voice.

“The festival’s second day will be held in Deeg, with famous local sports such as kabaddi, rope pulling, and others taking place at the city’s Mela Maidan, as well as ‘Mehendi’ art and rangoli creation competitions, turban tying, and moustache events,” he added.

He continued, “On the last day, Kaman will host several forms of Holi, including Gulal Holi, Dudh-Dahi Holi, Laddu Holi, and Lathmar Holi in the various famous temples of the city, followed by ‘Shobhayatra’ of Rajasthani folk performers from Gopinath Temple to Vallabh Ji Temple,” Jain added. The evening will come to a close with the performances of ‘Krishna Bhajan Sandhya’ and ‘Braj Rasiya Gaayan.’

History and significance of Braj Holi Mahotsav:

Men and women are dressed in bright colours, giving the region a dynamic and attractive appearance. People spray colours and coloured water on each other as dance music plays in the background. The region reflects the state’s true essence, soul, and culture. Brij, a one-of-a-kind celebration that symbolises togetherness and love, is observed by everyone. In the mornings, people congregate at a Radha Krishna temple to offer prayers.

The Braj Bhoomi is well-known for being Lord Krishna’s birthplace. This is also thought to be the place where Lord Krishna spent his childhood. Many artists gather at the momentous event of this festival to play Ras Leela. The Brij Festival in Bharatpur is a perfect example of how India’s historical ethos distinguishes it from the world at large.

Tourist Attraction of Braj Holi Mahotsav:

1. Holy water dip – They first take a dip in the holy water on the Banganga River’s ghats. The devotees believe that taking this sacred bath cleanses your soul.

2. Folk songs – People might be seen dressed up for the Brij Festival in colourful costumes. They perform dances while playing various traditional songs on this day.

3. Rasila Dance – This dance primarily reflects Radha and Lord Krishna’s genuine love for each other. Witnessing this occurrence is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Excited much? Head to Rajasthan and immerse yourself in colours!

