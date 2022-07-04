5 Best Places To Have Breakfast in Delhi: We Delhiites know it by heart that calling breakfast the most important meal isn’t the real reason to drop by at some of the most thronged fooderies in the city. The real reason is that we are dominated by our tastes and hanging out is such an indelible part of our culture that we thrive on food and fooderies thrive on us. Such is life in Delhi. However, if you are new or are genuinely looking for perfect places in Delhi to have breakfast, here is just the right list for you.Also Read - Good News For Delhi MLAs, Ministers! Kejriwal Announces 66% Hike In Their Salary. Deets Inside

Here is the list of 5 Best Places In Delhi to Have Breakfast:

AMA Café, Majnu Ka Tila

This Tibetan locality is best known for its cafes and most importantly the Tibetan delicacy Laphing sold by a nice, kind lady at a stall beside the monastery. But the most popular place here is the AMA café, thronged by students, tourists and locals alike. The breakfast is served up to 2 PM with a variety of options such as Himalayan Breakfast with Aloo Khasta and Tomato Chutney, English Breakfast with your choice of eggs and sautéed vegetables, American Breakfast complete with pancakes, sausages and whipped cream. The not-to-be-missed delicacy here are the pancakes, especially the Banana pancakes. You can try variety of doughnuts, cupcakes, cheesecakes as well. Their beverages majorly include coffee, tea, frappe, fruit juices and even a few mocktails.

However, AMA being a highly popular place in the area, be ready to wait for around 30 mins to 2 hours. Weekends rush is heavy.

Where: Majnu Ka Tila (Take Metro till Vidhan Sabha and a rickshaw from there)

Cost: Rs. 700 for two

Timings: 8 AM to 9 PM

Habitat Hub, Lodhi Road

The erstwhile “All American Diner”–this restaurant serves international breakfast in both Vegetarian and Non-vegetarian varieties. The elaborate food and beverage menu will leave you spoilt for choice. The menu includes American, European, Mediterranean and Mexican Breakfast with bakery items and seasonal salads and fruit juices. You can also try soups and appetizers that begin to be served from 11:30 am onwards.

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Cost: Rs. 1000 for two

Timings: 7 AM till Midnight

Café Tesu, Aurobindo Marg

The perfect place for all coffee-addicts, this café serves artisanal coffee, French pastry, sushi and an all-day breakfast. They have a range of Chinese, Continental, Italian and Fast food options. The long beverages menu offers a range of hot and cold brews Devi, Goa and also coffees infused with vanilla, dark chocolate, whisky and rum. Their signature Sunshine Waltz (a blend of Tesu flowers, rose petals and aniseed) tea is a must try if you are crazy about tea.

Where: Essex Farms, Adchini, Aurobindo Marg

Cost: 1100 for two

Timings: 8 AM to 1 AM

Café Lota, Pragati Maidan

Give your palate a spin with the taste of regional food but with a twist. Housed inside the National Crafts Museum plot, this homey and artsy café offers regional Indian dishes but with a modern mix. Foods ranging from Uttarakhand’s Bhatt ki Churkani to artisanal teas and coffees from the south are up on the menu. Try Ragi Banana pancakes, Mahabaleswar Corn Pattice, Mini Rava Idlis and Molgapodis. Palak Patta Chaat with crispy spinach leaves and potatoes topped with Anardana is also a popular dish here. The waiting time here usually is about 40-50 mins.

Where: Pragati Maidan

Cost: 1200 for two

Timings: 10 AM to 9 PM

Sita Ram Diwan Chand, Paharganj

One of the best success stories that Delhi cherishes is the story of Sita Ram and Diwan Chand who started selling the traditional Chhole Bhature to school students in 1970. Presently, it is one of the best known restaurants in Delhi. The restaurant is thronged by Delhiites to savour the generational Punjabi dish. They also have Paneer Bhatura, Meethi Lassi, Chana Kulcha and Kulfi.

Where: Paharganj

Cost: Rs. 300 for two

Timings: 8 AM to 6 PM

As these places are some of the most loved and integral to the heart of Delhi, and a visit to these places is a must. Everyone has a reason to explore them, whether tourists, students, or locals. Delhi is true to its cosmopolitan essence and these places reflect the best of it!