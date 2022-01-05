New Delhi: In the wake of rising Omicron cases, Hong Kong has banned flights from India and 7 other countries starting January 8. Besides India, Hong Kong has also banned flights from Australia, Canada, France, Pakistan, the Philippines, UK and US from midnight on Friday for the next two weeks to curb the spread of the deadly virus which has created havoc across the globe.Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Additional Flights From Delhi to Hong Kong From January, Opens Booking | Check Full Schedule Here

Hong Kong bans flights from eight countries after Omicron outbreak: AFP — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Also Read - India Removes Singapore From 'At-Risk' List Amid Omicron Threat | Important Details Here

“Passenger flights from these countries will not be allowed to land in Hong Kong and individuals who have stayed in those countries are not allowed to board flights to Hong Kong, including transit flights,” Chief executive Carrie Lam said, adding that we have cases that have their sources identified but not the route of transmission. Also Read - Sad! Hong Kong Loses Shine Among Visitors And Business Travellers Amid Tough Covid Restrictions