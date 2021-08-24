New Delhi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday temporarily suspended the issuance of visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days, Etihad Airways said in a tweet. Though the airline didn’t provide any reason for the suspension, it said that the details will be updated on its website.Also Read - International Travel Update: UAE to Offer Tourist Visas to Indians, Nationals of 5 More Countries on THIS Condition “The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the Visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days. We’re working to update our website, please keep an eye on https://bit.ly/TravelGuideEN for the latest regulations,” Etihad Help tweeted. hello @EtihadHelp @etihad

Earlier last week, Etihad had announced that Indians with a visa or residence permit issued by the US, UK, or a European Union member state are eligible for UAE visa.

“If you’re an Indian citizen, you are now eligible to apply for a visa when you arrive in the UAE, including Abu Dhabi. To qualify, you must have a US Visitor Visa or Green Card or holding a UK or EU residence valid for at least 6 months,and your passport must have at least six months validity,” the airline had stated.

Along with India, the facility was also extended to citizens of Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Uganda. The National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA), however, had clearly stated that all passengers will have to undergo a rapid Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test on the day of arrival and on the ninth day after arrival in the country.