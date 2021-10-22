International Travel Latest News: In a great relief for many air passengers, Poland on Friday recognised India’s Serum Institute-manufactured Covishield as a vaccine equivalent to those recognized by the European Union. Issuing an order in this regard, Poland exempted Indian travellers from mandatory quarantine rules.Also Read - Thailand Announces Quarantine-free Travel For 45 Countries. When Will Indians Be Allowed?

The announcement was made by the Indian Embassy in Poland through its official Twitter handle.