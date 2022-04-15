London, UK: Spring is here, travel restrictions are lifted, and tourists are slowly coming back.Also Read - For Mist-Soaked Panoramic View Of The Dhauladhar Ranges - Radisson Blu Resort, Dharamshala Review

For the Changing of the Guard, numerous foreign visitors flock to the railings of Buckingham Palace.

Tour guides are back in business with groups of American, Spanish, French and German tourists.

Bertrand Bechard is visiting from Nantes, France, with his 10-year-old daughter.

“It’s a cool city, a pleasant city, all of it is great, a lot less oppressive than Paris, it’s (a city that’s) ticking all the boxes,” says Bechard.

Only two hours away from the French capital by train, London was an easy destination to check off the list.

And since they’re only staying for a few days, their schedule is packed.

“We’re seeing the unmissable Changing of the Guard, then we’ll rush to Tower Bridge, then Shoreditch with all the murals and graffiti,” says Bechard.

Although the crowds of tourists are back to London, it is nowhere near pre-pandemic levels according to Visit Britain, the tourism board of Great Britain.

“Inbound tourism that was worth around 28 billion pounds in 2019 has taken a hit. It’s really good news that the government has opened up the borders, so we have open borders here. But still, we’re predicting that this year will see just shy of 17 billion pounds for inbound tourism, so down about 40 percent in value,” says Patricia Yates, Interim chief executive, Visit Britain.

As temperatures slowly rise in spring, visitors can enjoy walks in Central London to do their bit of sightseeing.

And from Trafalgar Square, the newly renovated — and unveiled — Big Ben is also making an appearance.

“We can see that flight bookings are around 39 percent down for the next three to six months. So we’re seeing good bookings from America and from northern Europe, but some major markets like China are shut. So we’re seeing no customers from some of our biggest markets, so (it’s) a slow rebuild for the industry,” says Yates.

That’s a twofold blow for British landmarks, since Chinese visitors also tend to be the biggest spenders.

So on top of having no ticket sales from this region, the sales of souvenir shops are disproportionately affected.

But it might just be a matter of time adds Yates.

“We can see that people are actually really keen to get travelling again. So about 80 percent of people say they want to take a trip this year. About half of those have not yet booked, so (it’s a) huge opportunity to promote Britain to them.”

But while last year’s peak tourism season was partially saved thanks to domestic tourists, it probably won’t be the case this year, or at least not as much.

“British people will be more adventurous about going overseas before we’ve got the international visitors coming back so that we might not get such a good balance as last year when everyone stayed at home and at least the industry during the peak summer had that certainty of domestic visitors,” says Yates.

Visit Britain has to be creative to promote the UK as a holiday destination.

“I think as for many mature destinations, the challenge for Britain is (that) we have great history and heritage, but it was here 100 years ago, and it’ll probably be here in 100 years in the future. So how do you drive visitors to come now?”

Thankfully 2022 has a lot to offer.

“We’ve got great events this year. We’ve got the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, so a chance to talk about royalty and pageantry. We’ve got the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, so a chance to connect on sport and participation. And of course, we’ve got Unboxed, which is that quirky combination of culture and science and technology that can be seen all around the country. So (it’s) a great time to come to Britain in 2022,” says Yates.

Unboxed is year-long art festival taking place in a number of locations across the UK.

Queen Elizabeth II is Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch. This year she is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee – marking 70 years on the throne.