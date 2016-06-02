Do you think that a foreign trip is so expensive that it is a dream only for middle-class families? Then, this list will make you think again. There are many places across the world where you can enjoy a holiday with your family without taking a severe blow to your savings. So take a look at the list of these international holiday locations and pick one for your next family trip.

1. Vietnam

Vietnam is a country with a unique heritage and astonishing natural beauty. The place is truly exotic and is emerging as one of the main tourist destinations in Asia. You can explore the local market or go on wildlife safaris or island tours. Take a short boat or yacht cruise. Visit Ho Chi Minh, Nha Trang, Ha Long Bay and Hanoi city. To save money, select a homestay for accommodation instead of a high-end hotel. We are sure that you would rather be spending most of the time outside soaking in the sight and smell of this place than staying in your room. Vietnam offers several budget accommodation options from hostels to dormitories to decent hotels. Eat at street food stalls to taste the traditional Vietnamese food, especially the delicious seafood.

2. Indonesia

Indonesia is a vibrant country known for its jungles, wildlife and culture. Make sure you do visit beautiful places like Java, Bali, Sumatra and Jakarta. Also, go for volcano tours and Spa treatments. There are many budget hotels in the country.

3. Thailand

Thailand is a world-renowned tourist destination. It is known for its long stretch of beautiful beaches, culture and food. You can enjoy a trip to this amazing Kingdom within your budget. Places you can visit include Coral island, Pattaya, Bangkok, and Ayutthaya. Explore the floating market and Buddha temples. Your trip will be incomplete if you do not taste Thailand’s street food.

4. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, a popular destination for backpacking, is also a good option for family trips. Enjoy the sunset on its pristine beaches or take a tour of heritage sites. Visit a tea factory, go on a fishing or boating trip and visit the Seetha Eliya garden and temple. If you are looking forward to exploring the country’s cities, then you should visit Bentota and Colombo among others.

5. Kenya

Kenya, a country located in East Africa, is synonymous with wildlife safari. Its dramatic Great Rift valley, abundant wildlife, Savannah and mountain highlands offer you an adventurous holiday. Visit Amboseli National Park and the Maasai Mara reserve. Amboseli National Park offers you a spectacular view of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Do taste the local food like Guitheri.

6. Cambodia

The rustic beauty of this land will enchant you. The Kingdom of Cambodia is famous for Angkor Wat, a stone temple complex. There are many places to visit in Cambodia like the Royal Palace and Central Market in the capital city, Phnom Penh. Other must-visit places include Otres beach, Siem Reap and Kampot. The place is full of cheap staying options.

7. Bhutan

A land of stunning landscapes, monasteries and fortresses, Bhutan is a Buddhist Kingdom. A paradise for serious trekkers, the land is one of the best places to visit for an Indian family. Also known as the ‘land of the thunder dragons’, Bhutan offers many cheap options to stay. You must visit Haa Valley, Punakha, Thimphu and Tiger’s Nest monastery.

8. Turkey

You instantly think of Istanbul’s beautiful Hagia Sophia museum when you hear Turkey. The country has several historical monuments and beautiful places. Cappadocia, Ephesus and Konya as some of the places you must visit. You can select one of the budget hotels to stay in, and to save money, enjoy the local food like the Durum sandwich.