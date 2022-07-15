Lucknow: The region spanning two states in Central India, Bundelkhand has come straight out of history books and made its prima facie presence visible today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the much awaited 296 kms long Bundelkhand expressway connecting 7 districts which will shorten the distance covered from Bundelkhand to Delhi from 10 hours to 7 hours.Also Read - Over 140 Surveillance Cameras To Be Set Up At 25 Spots In Noida

The Expressway built with an expenditure of Rs.14,850 crores will be inaugurated by Prime Minister tomorrow, July 16 at Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district at around 11:30 AM. Prime Minister announced in a tweet today.

The state-of-the-art Bundelkhand Expressway passes through 7 districts. The local economy will benefit tremendously due to it. There will be great industrial development in the region and this would bring more opportunities for the local youth. https://t.co/FAkvBskOVf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2022

The Expressway will connect Chitrakoot in Bundelkhand region with the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Etawah. The fourth expressway project in Uttar Pradesh will cover the districts of Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Mahoba, Banda, and Hamirpur — before terminating at Gonda village near Bharatkoot area of Chitrakoot district in Bundelkhand.

As of now, there is no direct way of reaching Bundelkhand from Delhi. Presently, it takes more than 10 hours to reach Bundelkhand. But now, with the coming of the four-lane expressway, the region will be connected with Delhi via Yamuna Expressway. The total distance from Bundelkhand to Delhi will now be 630 kms which could be covered in 7 hours. The journey will include 296 kms long Bundelkhand Expressway, 135-kms-long Agra Lucknow Expressway, 165 kms-long Yamuna Expressway, 24 kms in Noida and 9 kms in DND Flighway.

Along with improving connectivity in the region, the Bundelkhand Expressway is also expected to give a major boost to economic development, resulting in the creation of thousands of jobs for the local people.

The foundation stone was laid for the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway by the Prime Minister on 29 February, 2020. The work on the Expressway has been completed within 28 months, most of the work being done during the COvid-19 pandemic and was a major source for providing employment to migrants returning to the state.