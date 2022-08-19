Bungee Jumping Tips: Do you wish to conquer your fear of heights? There is no greater feeling than conquering your fear, and bungee jumping is only one thrilling adventure sport that may help you do that. It involves jumping off a height while restrained by an elastic cable that is fastened to a building or a bridge, though people have also been known to do it from a helicopter and a hot air balloon.Also Read - Travelling Tips For Parents: 7 Handy Ways to Enjoy a Hassle-Free Holiday With Kids

Despite the fact that bungy jumping is the most popular activity among adrenaline enthusiasts, doing it for the first time can be nerve-wracking. Here are five things you can do or remember to do to properly prepare for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation.

1. Evaluate Your Health

Make sure your body is in good enough shape to handle the great adrenaline wave that comes with it. The weight and age restrictions for the leap should be checked and followed properly. Avoid bungee jumping if you suffer from any of the following conditions: Also Read - 5 Things You Should Not Travel Without if Planning a Trip In Rains

Back or neck injuries

Any dislocation

High blood pressure

Asthma

Neurological disorders

Epilepsy

Heart conditions

Pregnancy

2. Do Not Over or Under Eat

These are intense adventure activities that necessitate your vigilance even when the best safety measures are taken. Be at ease even if there are typically no restrictions when it comes to eating. Avoid overeating and avoid going without food. However, avoid bungee jumping while under the influence of alcohol or any other drugs that dull your senses.

3. Recognise Danger

Do your homework about the area, but keep in mind that anyone can create a quality website these days. Your first impression of the location is crucial. You would prefer to skip it if you are not absolutely convinced of the safety requirements. The location must, at the absolute least, possess trained jump masters, insurance, and certifications. Keep in mind that risk is not the same as thrill.

4. Ideal Clothing

It would be best to wear pants or shorts because they are both comfy and not too baggy. When you’re in the air, you don’t want a fabric that keeps fluttering around. Depending on the terrain, you can jump barefoot or in shoes. If you wear shoes, make sure they aren’t too loose or they might come off. Avoid wearing anything costly and keep your pockets empty.

5. Do Not Stress

Despite your excitement for your first bungee leap, you could have all kinds of worries and thoughts enter your head just before you jump. These worries will ultimately prevent you from achieving your lifelong objective. Take a deep breath and exhale everything when you start to sense anxious thoughts coming on. You will have a memorable experience if you simply jump without considering what can go wrong.

(With IANS inputs)