Butterfly Park Timings, Address & Ticket Price: Ever since its inception in 2017, the Butterfly Park at New Delhi has been a major attraction for nature lovers. The park is spread over 2.5 acres in the national capital and has caught the attention of students and environmentalists. Butterfly Park aims at showcasing the greenery of the city similar to Lodhi Garden and Aravalli Biodiversity Park.

Explaining Butterfly Conservation To Students!

The Butterfly Park was established with a vision to achieve a stable and fair ecological balance. The environment of the enables conducive growth of butterflies in the park. It also helps out students and other visitors to understand the importance of butterflies in the food chain of biology.

A Vision For Climate Change Threat!

The moto of initiatives like Butterfly Park is to promote biodiversity. As climate change is a major threat, over 56 species in UK alone are endangered and almost our types of butterflies have become extinct there. Environmental experts believe it is evident to have insects like moths, butterflies and spiders in our surroundings. If that is not the case, then, your habitat is beyond inhabitable, polluted, and has begun to deteriorate.

Park Location And Route Via Metro Station!

The Delhi biodiversity, Butterfly Park is well-connected to the Delhi Metro. Visitors can commute through both private as well as public transport. The park has been attracting more visitors because of its convenient location. The Butterfly Park is in Asola, New Delhi 110074, India. People can reach the park via Mehrauli-Badarpur Road from Tuglaqabad or take the Huda City Centre Metro bound to Mehrauli and get down at Chattarpur Temple, near Tuglaqabad Fort.

Park Timings And Tickets!

The timings of Butterfly park are between 9:00 AM in the morning to 5:00 PM in the evening. It remains closed during weekends. Since, there is no ticket requirement to visit the park so there is no need for any prior booking. However, the walks that are led by CEC have a minimal per head cost.