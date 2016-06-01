Hauz Khas Village is one of the poshest places in Delhi and has its own charm that attracts locals as well as tourists to this place. The juxtaposition of old monuments and nature on one side and narrow lanes lined with cafes, boutiques and eateries on the other make for a beautiful backdrop. Some of the most popular restaurants and pubs are in Hauz Khas Village and if you are in Delhi, you certainly should visit each one on this list at least once. Tucked away in the streets, you may not know just how many hidden gems this village has! To make things easier for you, we tell you of seven must-try eateries in Hauz Khas Village.

Raas

If you love kebabs and want to taste some of the best ones in a comfortable setting, pay a visit to Raas. This restaurant offers Mughlai, Pakistani, north Indian and Hyderabadi cuisines and is famous for the flavor of its food. Do try their galouti kebabs and chicken tikka that are simply mouth-watering.

Where: 9-A, 1st Floor, Hauz Khas Village

Hauz Khas Social

This is one of the hottest joints in the area known for its quirky cocktails and ambiance. Though Social has opened its branches in other parts of the country too, the one in Hauz Khas still is one of the biggest and most famous. Our list will be incomplete without mentioning Social. Whether you want to go drinking with friends or enjoy a hot cuppa in the evening, Social ticks all boxes.

Where: 9-A & 12, Hauz Khas Village

Kunzum Travel Cafe

If you are looking for a place that is simple with no frills whatsoever yet cozy enough to unwind, Kunzum Travel Cafe is for you. Attend a poetry session or browse through a travel magazine as you enjoy a hot cuppa here. Decently priced, this cafe is popular for its theme and concept that you can admire every time you visit this place.

Where: T-49, Ground Floor, Hauz Khas Village

Smoke House Deli

This high-end restaurant serves some of the most delectable food and sangrias and is known for its European ambiance that is minimalist and sharp. From the health-conscious to foodies, they have something for everyone on their menu and if you love a filling breakfast, do visit Smoke House Deli once.

Where: 12, Hauz Khas Village

The Project

This one is close to Hauz Khas Village inside Deer Park but has one of the best ambiances in Delhi especially at night. Much quieter and peaceful, The Project is known for its scrumptious food including shrimp pizzas and kebabs. You’ll love the romantic outdoor seating this place offers and the lighting sets the mood just right.

Where: Inside Deer Park, Near Hauz Khas Village

Elma’s Bakery, Bar and Kitchen

Can’t resist sweets and pastries? Try Elma’s Bakery which is known for its cakes. From red velvet to moist chocolate and cheesecake, they serve some of the best in the city. Its vintage decor and setting will take you back in time to a European cafe where you can sit and sip your tea in peace.

Where: 31, 2nd Floor, Hauz Khas Village

Out of the Box

One of the finest places to dine in Hauz Khas Village, Out of the Box offers different cuisines from American, Continental to Italian and do a pretty good job of all of it. The restaurant is quite popular so make sure you reserve a table beforehand to avoid disappointment. Out of the Box has a rooftop ambiance where you can sip cocktails.

Where: 9-A, 2nd & 3rd Floor, Hauz Khas Village

Photographs courtesy: Facebook