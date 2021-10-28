International Travel Update: Recently, in a piece of good news for the international travellers, the government of Cambodia had released plans to resume the country in a phased manner to the fully vaccinated foreign tourists by the end of this month.Also Read - International Travel: Bahrain Announces Relaxations For Fully Vaccinated Passengers Including Indians

Flying to Cambodia? Check Covid Test Requirements, Vaccination Certificate And More

According to the reports, international tourists will soon be able to visit Cambodia and its ancient Angkor Wat temples once again, in the post-Covid times.

The deadly Covid pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns and restrictions have deeply impacted Cambodia's burgeoning tourism industry, resulting in its revenue plummeting to USD 1 billion in 2020. This was down from nearly USD 5 billion in 2019, when the country managed to lure as many as 6.6 million visitors, as per the reports.

Meanwhile the Cambodian Tourism Ministry recently announced the reopening of popular beach spots in Sihanoukville and the island of Koh Rong, as well as Dara Sakor, on November 30.

Further, the northern city of Siem Reap, which is the gateway to the world heritage-listed Angkor Wat complex, will also be added to the country’s hotel quarantine-free travel scheme in January.

Covid Travel Requirements – All You Need to Know

According to the latest developments, overseas tourists will have to produce:

Proof of their vaccination certificate,

Health insurance covering treatment for COVID-19, and

Negative swab tests prior to departure and upon arrival in the country.

Besides, the tourists will have to quarantine for a minimum of five days at the pilot locations, where they will further have to undergo swab test before being allowed to explore other parts of Cambodia.

The Ministry of Health’s statement, earlier in the month, mentioned that that foreign travellers will need to present a medical certificate for a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours prior to their arrival in Cambodia, and they must carry a vaccination card or certificate indicating their full vaccination status and vaccination date.

