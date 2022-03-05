Camel Festival 2022: The Bikaner District Administration and Rajasthan Tourism are preparing to welcome visitors to the much-anticipated Camel Festival 2022. Rajasthan, one of India’s most lively states, is noted for its diverse cultural history. The state conducts a number of cultural fairs that serve amazing picture possibilities for visitors who want to see Rajasthan at its most colourful. Bikaner’s Camel Festival is one of the most well-known tourist events in the desert state. In most years, the festival takes place in January. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed to March this year.Also Read - Braj Holi Mahotsav 2022 Date, History And Major Attractions: 3-Day Long Festival of Colours, Traditions And Culture

Date: March 06th-08th

Place: Bikaner, Rajasthan

History and significance of the Camel Festival:

This annual event honours the animals that have adapted to the rough desert environment. The festival was organised by the Rajasthan Government’s Department of Tourism, Art, and Culture. The Bikaner and camels have a long history together.

The Bikaner region’s camels are known for their magnificence, endurance, and strength. The camel has always been an important element of Bikaner’s culture, as evidenced by the fact that the Bikaner army had a ‘Ganga Risala’ Camel Corps that served in both World Wars as well as engagements in Somaliland, Egypt, and China. It was the forerunner of the Indian Army’s camel unit ‘Ganga Jaisalmer Risala,’ which saw service in the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War before being dissolved in 1975. The Bikaner Camel Corp of the Border Security Force continues to police the long international border that Rajasthan shares with Pakistan, and the camel is still a popular attraction at the Republic Day Parade, as per the Bikaner Camel Festival portal.

Check out this day-wise itinerary of Camel Festival:

Day 1; March 06: The celebrations begin with a colourful procession of elegantly decked camels set against the imposing Junagarh Fort. Host of activities like tug of war, dance competitions, rural wrestling among others are hosted for the locals and visitors.

Day 2; March 07: The celebration continues with early morning bird watch to evening carnival that witnesses various performances by folk artists along with several fun rides and activities.

Day 3, March 08: The final day commences with a camel tattoo and acrobatic show. It continues to mesmerise tourists with Rajasthani folk artists and fire dance performances.

The Camel Festival also offers motor paragliding and sand scooter riding. There will also be a traditional Rajasthani culinary exhibit. The Bikaner Photo Festival is open to photography enthusiasts.

Looking to explore more than a Camel Safari in Jaisalmer?

How about trying your hands on Para Motoring? Gliding through the sand dunes, you can have a bird’s eye view of this part of the Thar Desert and Golden City of Rajasthan.#AdventureTourism #DekhoApnaDesh @my_rajasthan pic.twitter.com/GePYsJTN1v — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) March 2, 2022

Make sure you check out the indigenous Rajasthani cuisine. Look for stalls selling magnificent handicrafts, jewellery, pottery, and other uncommon delights in the market.

Excited much? Head to Bikaner, Rajasthan, and immerse yourself in the culturally rich festival.