With the surge in COVID-19 cases in India and the world, the guidelines to curb the virus have become stricter. With unlock happening and the travel industry trying to get back on its feet, the airline industry has implemented stricter COVID-19 safety measures. Also Read - COVID-19 Antibodies May Provide Immunity For At Least 5 Months: Study

The face mask has become that accessory which is unavoidable and is mandatory. While people are elated to travel again with family, there is still a lack of awareness about the safety measures that parents with kids need to abide by. Are kids supposed to wear a mask while travelling? For people with kids, they will understand how difficult it is for parents to keep their kids in one place because of how restless and energetic kids are. While traveling with a kid under 2 years, there are concerns that what if the kids refuse to wear a mask and what if the airlines refused to let them board in case if the kid doesn’t wear a mask. Also Read - As India Fears 2nd Wave in Winters, Delhi May be Battling With 3rd Wave Already | Here's What Satyender Jain Says

In the recent past, there have been many instances when kids and their parents are de-boarded in the US only because their kids refused to wear a mask. One of the incidents which went viral on social media was when Chaya Bruck was traveling with her six children in August and they were all kicked off from JetBlue Airways flight after her 2-year-old daughter who refused to wear a mask.”Should I tie her hands, what should I do?” the mother asked the JetBlue flight attendant. Also Read - Divya Agarwal's Father Dies of COVID-19; Neha Dhupia, Ekta Kapoor Offer Condolences

Nitin Sarin, the aviation lawyer asked a question on Twitter, tagging IndiGo, Air Vistara, And Go Airlines. He asked, “My daughter is 1.9 years old, does she have to wear a mask?”

To which Indigo replied, “Sir, while we’ve employed stringent cleaning and safety procedures to ensure the well-being of our customers, it is advisable that children/infants not to travel. We’d request you to get in touch with your pediatrician for better care of your lil one.”

As per Moneycontrol, a GoAir spokesperson said the airline didn’t have a specific advisory for its younger travelers. A Vistara representative said that while the company advises children and senior citizens against traveling, it provides customized face shields for the smaller ones.

None of the airlines said masks are compulsory for children under the age of two, as per the report.