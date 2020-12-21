If you are someone who loves the picturesque beauty of mountains, lush green landscapes, North East India could be an ideal travel destination for you. North East India is about the unique culture, traditions and all things beautiful. Want to unwind and rejuvenate amidst nature? Read on! Also Read - Maldives Travel Guide: Visa Details, COVID-19 Rules, RTPCR Test And All You Need to Know - Enjoy Holidays!

On the final day of the North East Festival on Sunday, experts sat down and spoke about why North East is an ideal tourist destination for everyone.

Assam Tourism Secretary Razvee Hussain said that Covid-19 can be a blessing in disguise. "All northeastern states can be a great tourism destination. Focus on tea tourism where old bungalows can get converted to boutique hotels. Experiencing the life of a tea planter here can be a tourist attraction. Chopper service availability from Guwahati to Kaziranga, Majuli etc will also help the tourism industry here," Razvee Hussain said.

Assam Tourism Department Director Deba Kumar Mishra said that focus on local tourism, more from domestic tourists, creatively planned projects for establishments of good tourism would attract and appeal to more people.

Mishra said: “Northeast region shares borders of different countries and it is an incredible boon. Assam has ‘Chicken-Neck’ with West Bengal and five international frontiers along the eight northeastern states are best for tourism.

Stress on eco-cultural tourism, flourishing more local commodities, local lifestyle, and food could boost the tourism industry.”

“One more major focus is in ‘Medical Tourism’. Need to welcome high level and leading tours from Mumbai, Telangana, Delhi, and other big states. We are blessed with resources, we have to think with a regional perspective,” the Director added.

Budget airliner Spicejet’s Chief Operating Officer (Sea Plane department) Santanu Kalita claimed that seaplanes can bring revolution in the tourism sector.

“Northeast is a God gifted and most beautiful natural land in India. We will see and reflect on the fly plan scheme, Guwahati to Kaziranga to Dima Hasao. We have sufficient eight months to set the fly plan scheme which will result in concern more in the act of flourishing of tourism,” Kalita said

North Eastern Council Adviser R. Lalrodingi, in his address in the valedictory session, said that the local people must get benefits from tourism.

Stressing on the creation of community-based tourism, he said: “We must think straight and properly organise it. Good marketing is essential. One main factor to be highlighted is within the northeast area must have an operational area for more organised and systematic tourism. Let people learn more about their own region to speak more about their own region to prepare a good atmosphere for tourists.”

(With inputs from IANS)