International Travel Update: Canada has relaxed the COVID-19 testing norms for those travelling from India. In a fresh notification, Canada said people travelling on direct flights or one-stop flight from India will no longer need to show negative RT PCR COVID test done at the Delhi airport within 18 hours ahead of the departure. As per the latest guidelines issued by the Canadian government for India, no passengers will now need to show mandatory negative RT PCR COVID test report obtained from approved labratory at Delhi airport before boarding the international flight.Also Read - Meteoric Rise to Dark Underbelly of Crime, Docuseries 'Dangals of Crime' Explores Two Sides Of Same Coin

However, an RT PCR COVID test report from Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR)-approved labratory is still required for those travelling from India to Canada. Also Read - Ravi Shastri Talks About Kohli's Rare Quality That Stood Out As Captain, Says Virat Karega...Usko Darr Nehi Hai

Earlier, the Canadian government had made it mandatory for flyers to carry negative COVID-19 test report not more than 18 hours before departure from the approved laboratory at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. However, this rule has now been cancelled by the Canadian government. Also Read - Switzerland Welcomes Fully Vaccinated Travellers Without Mandating Any Pre-Arrival COVID Testing

COVID Travel Guidelines For Canada From India