International Travel Update: As the Covid-19 situation is considerably stable across the places, the government of Canada has recently removed its advisory against all non-essential international travel by Canadians outside the country, which were in place since the onset of coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Here’s All You Need to Know

The new advisories for each country have now reverted to the four levels that existed prior to the Covid-19 pandemic: exercise normal security precautions, exercise a high degree of caution, avoid non-essential travel and avoid all travel, Xinhua news agency reported.

The advisories, put back in place on Thursday, can be seen on the government's Travel Advice and Advisory website. However, a blanket advisory against all cruise travel remains in place.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the government advised all Canadians, regardless of vaccination status, to avoid non-essential international travel.

As of Friday, Canada reported 926 new cases of the Covid-19, increasing the cumulative total to 1,694,095 cases, including 28,687 deaths, according to CTV.

What Does it Mean For Indians?

For travellers from India, however, the stringent Covid travel requirements have not changed.

Here are the requirements for travellers from India to enter Canada:

For those individuals who are eligible to enter Canada, they will have to board a direct flight from India.

The Indian passengers should have proof of a negative Covid-19 test from the approved laboratory at the Delhi airport.

The negative Covid report should be taken not more than 18 hours before departure.

Additionally, the travellers from India will have to present the test report with a QR code issued by the lab to the air operator before boarding.

Well, for the convenience of the travellers, the Canadian government lifted a month-long ban on passenger flights from India in September-end.

Air Canada Flights

This week, ahead of Diwali, Air Canada has announced three flights per week from Delhi to Montreal from October 31 onwards. It has also increased the frequency of its flights between Toronto and Delhi to ten per week.

Air Canada said the thrice-weekly flight will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, leaving Delhi at 1.55 AM and Montreal at 8.10 PM. It will be served by a 298-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, offering three cabins of service – Air Canada Signature Class, Premium Economy and Economy class.

“Starting October 31, just in time for Diwali celebrations, Air Canada will offer three flights per week to the growing Indian community in Montreal,” Air Canada said.

Covid-19 Vaccine Passport

Did you know the government of Canada, last week, had launched a standardised Covid-19 vaccine passport? The digital document, which will make travel easy and convenient, will have a QR code for scanning at airports, train stations, and other points of entry.

Moreover, the Covid-19 vaccine passport will include a person’s name, date of birth, and COVID-19 vaccine history — including which doses a person received and when they were inoculated.

Notably, the Canadians will not be able to board a plane for foreign or domestic travel without a proof-of-vaccination certificate starting from November 30.

As of October 21, 64,293,712 vaccine doses have been distributed in the country, 57,557,726 doses have been administered and at least 27,816,165 people have been fully vaccinated. That’s about 73.2 per cent of Canada’s population.

(With IANS inputs)