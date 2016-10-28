If you admire Bollywood celebrities and live in Mumbai, you have the fair advantage of spotting your favorite ones dining at one of the city’s most popular food joints. Spotting Bollywood celebs isn’t uncommon for Mumbaikars as the Bollywood industry resides here. And as many of them love to eat, they often frequent some restaurants more than the others. So, whether you are new in the city or just love to take a look at them in person, reserve a table at any of these restaurants and you are likely to find a celeb gorging on their favorite dish.

Yauatcha

This Chinese dim sum tea house is often frequented by celebs especially by Jacqueline Fernandez who loves to gorge on steamed dim sums and sip Chinese tea. The actress is fond of Cantonese dishes and Yauatcha serves many of these with a modern twist. Not just tea, they also have an extensive wine and champagne list. Even though it is an all-day dining place, it is famous for its light lunches. Do try their cocktails that have Chinese ingredients as well.

Where: First Floor, Raheja Tower, C Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai

Royal China

Another famous Chinese restaurant that celebrities flock to has two outlets in the city, one in Bandra and the other one in Fort. Since several celebs stay in and around Bandra, it is more likely to spot them in this outlet. Recently, Malaika Arora Khan was spotted dining with her family in Royal China. This place boasts of serving authentic Cantonese dishes.

Where: 192, Turner Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai

Olive Bar & Kitchen

A favourite hot spot in the city that is loved by Bollywood celebs, Olive Bar & Kitchen is a must-visit place if you want to spot Bollywood biggies. It attracts A-listers like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt and more. The place is known for its relaxed ambiance, music and food that is scrumptious. If you love European cuisine, do visit this place. Sunday brunch at Olive is also popular.

Where: 14, Nargis Dutt Road, Union Park, Khar West, Next to Tourist Hotel, Mumbai

Hakkasan

Looks like Bollywood celebrities love to gorge on Chinese food and Hakkasan is another place that many flock to for a quick bite. Hakka brunch is one of the things you should try when here. Celebs like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Emraan Hashmi and many others frequent this place. From wok dishes to desserts, Hakkasan is known for its amazing variety of food.

Where: Krystal Building, 2nd Floor, Krystal Building, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

The Korner House

This newly-opened fine dining joint is already a favorite of many Bollywood celebs. It serves an eclectic mix of dishes from around the world like fish and chips, smoked salmon, barbeque burgers, risotto, steak and more. Sanjay Dutt, Genelia, Ritiesh Deshmukh and other celebs have already visited this place.

Where: 21, Union Park Rd, Union Park, Khar West, Mumbai