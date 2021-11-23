New Delhi: Head to the South to celebrate New Year this time and explore the scenic beauty of Ooty, Mysore and Coonoor. The Indian Railways has come up with an exciting tour package for the travellers in a bid to take them to iconic tourist destinations down South. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Rail Passengers Take Note! IRCTC Cancels 12 Special Trains For 3 Months | Full List

Southern Sojourn

Called the southern sojourn, this package offers passengers a trip to Mysore, Ooty and Coonoor, for four nights and five days. The exciting part – your accommodation and food arrangements are included in the package itself.

The IRCTC took to Twitter to make this interesting announcement. It posted:

“Enjoy a scenic holiday with your loved ones at #SouthIndia’s most iconic destinations with #IRCTCTourism’s 5D/4N all-incl. tour package starting at just Rs.25,460/-pp*. #Booking & details on https://bit.ly/3oGlSBZ *T&C Apply.”

Check Out The Tweet Here:

IRCTC Tour Package Details

Package Name – Southern Sojourn – Mysore Ooty & Coonoor

– Southern Sojourn – Mysore Ooty & Coonoor Number of days of the journey – It is a 4 nights and 5 days package.

– It is a 4 nights and 5 days package. Class – Deluxe

– Deluxe Destination Covered – Mysore, Ooty and Coonoor

– Mysore, Ooty and Coonoor Travelling Mode – AC Tempo Traveller/ Similar

– AC Tempo Traveller/ Similar Date of Journey – December 29, 2021 to January 2, 2022

What is The Cost?

In this package, travellers will have to spend Rs. 32,880 for single occupancy. While Rs 26,070 per person for double occupancy and Rs. 25,460 per person in triple occupancy. If you have a child with you who would need a separate bed, then the ticket will cost you Rs 23,720. However, if you don’t require an extra bed, then the ticket price will be Rs 21,470.

To obtain more details, visit https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=EHA031.

You can also book your package by visiting IRCTC’s official website www.irctctourism.com.