World's highest tea estate: Imagine sipping a hot piping cup of tea brewed from the freshly picked tea leaves surrounded by serene view of the mountains. Are you craving for it now? How about drinking tea (and maybe spilling some tea with your homies) on top of the highest tea estate in the world? Craving a little more? Well, it is not that far fetched a dream. Perched at an alleviation of around 7130 feet, Kolukkumalai in Tamil Nadu is the world's highest tea estate.

Encircled by the picturesque vistas, the verdant plantations sprawls across more than 1000 acres of land. There is a soothing aroma in the air of the tea leaves which offers a sense of peace within. Overlooking Kodaikanal, the sunsets here are mesmerising. The plantation implements old techniques of producing tea in their factories that still work wonders. One can taste one of the best tea in South India here. There are tours available where tourists are taken through the plantation, shown how the tea is made and manually packed. They also offer camping stays, so one can pre-book their visit and enjoy a thorough experience ; sleep under the stars and wake up to the mystic fragrance of tea.

The hamlet of Kolukkumalai is located about 35km from Munnar; another prominent place for tourists. One can go to the estate in a jeep and once atop the hills, taking a stroll down the narrow bridles of the plantation will take one back to the plains. The calm and tranquil environment is just divinely refreshing.

Traditional tea making

Established in the 1900s, the tea making factory in the estate follows traditional methods to process tea. Instead of the usual crush-tear-curl (CTC) method, the factory produces tea with the four step methodology – withering, rolling, oxidation and drying. There are guided tours for the factory for comprehending a detailed overview. The vintage interiors of the place takes one back in time.

When in the estate, a steaming lemon tea is a must try. We insist! It is made from the best tea leaves there, the Broken Orange Pokoe (BOP)

Exploring the estate

All these places are just few 30-40km km from Munnar and the estate.

Kanan Devan Tea Museum – What is the highest tea estate without a museum to glorify the history? The Kanan Devan Tea Museum is the custodian of the history of tea. It elaborates about journey of tea from leaf to liquid; talks about how it is cultivated and then processed. The museum also sheds light on how it was transported to other parts of the country. There is also a display of rollers, wheels and old tea processing machines.

Lokhart Gap Viewpoint– Taking that chai ki chuski (tasteful sip of tea) after trailing the terrains of a an exciting trek is a wonderful experience. Lokhart Gap Viewpoint is the perfect spot for family picnics where families and trekkers enjoy drinking tea after trekking to the top of this place. The trek is filled with lush vegetation and wildlife in the area.

Pothamedu Viewpoint– The arresting view of Munnar from this viewpoint will make your jaws drop. When the sunshine’s, one can catch a glimpse of Muthirapuzha River and Idukki Arch Dam in the distance. It is a popular spot among photographers and nature lovers. There are other coffee, cardamom, and pepper plantation covering the slopes.

Power House Falls – Originating from Sita Devi Kulam lake in Devikulam, the pristine water from the Power House Falls cascade from a height of about 2000 meters. It is also known as Chinnakanal Waterfalls and is encircled by teas plantations and towering trees.

The best time to visit the tea estate is spring summer season. While it is open round the year, monsoons are best avoided to dodge the unclear misty views.

All tea lovers hail!