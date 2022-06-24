3 Exotic Weekend Getaways From Dehradun: Is the pollution and crowd of Dehradun is getting to you? Or is the hectic work life making you tear your hair apart? The land of Uttarakhand is abundant in scenic beauty, thanks to the lofty Himalayan mountains. The lush green forests, serene waterfalls and snow-capped mountains are the USP of this state. But the post-pandemic world is more hectic than before as it has blurred the lines between work and home.Also Read - Triyuginarayan Temple in Uttarakhand: A Perfect Destination For Wedding in The Himalayas

In that case if you are looking for a quick escape,

here are three exotic escapades from Dehradun that worth a visit:

Dakpathar

It is one of the lesser-known places in Uttarakhand ideal for a calm and meditative escape from the cacophony of city life, just 40 kms away from Dehradun. For some fun and adventure, tourists can opt to indulge in various water sports activities like boating, water skiing, canoeing and sailing. Besides, there is also a park – Dakpathar Park where you can find friendly animals like rabbits, turkeys, parakeets, deer and owls. The park also includes a play area for kids with several swings where your kids can spend the best of their time. Away from the hustle and bustle of the Dehradun city, Dakpathar village with its own water barrage and park is ideal for spending time with family. It is the best place to take your kids who will be thrilled to visit Assan Barrage Bird Sanctuary and Tulas Auditorium Also Read - Rhododendrons and Snow Leopards, Check Out These 5 Unexplored National Parks Of Himalayas

Sahastradhara

Known as thousand spring-folds or sahastradhara, it is a waterfall cascading in several small streams flowing down from limestone rocks. Sahasradhara’s water is filled with lime, and the residue it leaves behind forms a projecting ridge, in the shape of a cave, on the top of which the water dances like a shower. The beauty of this spring is further enhanced by the surrounding caves and Baldi River. There are multiple small dams built by the stream of water where tourist can enjoy with family. There is temple on the hill side where Drona worshipper Lord Shiva in lingam form inside a cave, the Cave is called Drona’s Cave and have many small Shiva lingams made out of rock. Further up there is an amusement park and a ropeway to go the hill top. It is located only 14 kms away from the city of Dehradun.

Chakrata

Nestled between the rivers Yamuna and Tons, 90 kms away form Dehradun, Chakrata is a cantonment town perched on a height of 2118 meters, amidst sublime views of snow-clad mountains and with an azure background. The region is dotted with lush greenery including gorgeous meadows and forests of oak, rhododendron and coniferous and stunning waterfalls. Besides the alluring nature, ancient temples also draw a lot of pilgrims to this place. While vacationing in Chakrata, you also get an opportunity to indulge in various adventure sports like river rafting, trekking, rock climbing, waterfall rappelling and more. Tiger Falls, Kanasar, Deoban, Chilmiri Neck, Ram Tal Horticultural Garden, Moigad Falls, Kimona Fall, Budher Caves, Thanda Danda Peak, Mundali, and Chinta Haran Mahadev Temple are some major attractions here.

These places are not very far from the city and hence act as perfect weekend getaways, whether you want to spend time with family or need some time off alone. These places provide their own unique tranquility unmatched by cities.