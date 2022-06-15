Hidden Gem of Madhya Pradesh: When it comes to the diversity of its tourist locations, Madhya Pradesh is the best option in the country. Almost every religion’s cultural and spiritual heritage can be found there. Throughout the state, there are several monuments, finely carved temples, stupas, forts, and palaces. A hidden gem that thrives in historical magnificence and art is a quaint town in Madhya Pradesh – Chanderi. Chanderi is a prominent but small town in the ‘Heart of India,’ located between Malwa and Bundelkhand. The hidden gem of MP has a long and illustrious history dating back to the Malwa Sultans and Bundela Rajputs who governed the region in the 15th and 16th centuries. This beautiful town, surrounded by unique hills, lakes, and forest, is well-known for Chanderi saris and historic landmarks, which attract a great number of tourists each year.Also Read - Good News For Animal Lovers! Night Walk To Resume at Indore City Zoo Soon. Deets Inside

Chanderi is a hidden gem, a place of historic grandeur and art. Many people might know Chanderi for its beautiful handloom sarees but that’s not all. This serene heritage town located around 110 km from Orchha and is full of surprises! VC: levitating_llama pic.twitter.com/JPOwRDHwOy — Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) June 8, 2022

Chanderi is located in Madhya Pradesh, India, and is surrounded by hills, lakes, and woods. It tells the stories of the Bundela and Malwa kingdoms. Its cultural diversity is obvious due to the impact of various religions over the years. Chanderi is well-known among historians and traders who work in the handloom cottage industry, producing sarees, salwar suits, and other clothing.

There are numerous tales to be found in every corner of Chanderi. The quaint town of MP has an old-world flavor to it. It boasts a lot of stunning locales that have been found over time and used as a backdrop for the big screen. Actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga, a film shot entirely in Chanderi, beautifully depicted its charming locales.

The song ‘Nazar Na Lag Jaye‘ from the horror-comedy Stree starring Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, was purportedly shot in Chanderi’s Kati Ghati. You can listen to the music by clicking here.

Take some time to explore the Chanderi Jain temples, which are an important feature of Chanderi tourism. Explore the Parwar Jain community’s rich tradition, which included the construction of various temples in the area, including Shri Chobisi Jain temple, Shri Khandargiri Jain temple, and Shri Thobonji Jain temple. The town will enchant you not only with its weaving industry but also with its regal glow. On a visit to this charming city, you may appreciate the cultural attractions of Chanderi Fort, Badal Mahal, and Koshak Mahal, which have a rich past.

Chanderi Fort

Situated on top of a hill of the height of 71m, Chanderi Fort gives you a panoramic view of the town below. The once commanding fort, today has only some ruins left. Some of these include the remains of the mosque, Naukhunda Mahal, and the monuments of Johar which were built to commemorate the honourable suicides of the women.

Kati Ghati Gateway

This magnificent doorway, located on Chanderi’s south side, is carved entirely out of rock. It sits at 230 feet above ground level, with a gate that is 80 feet tall and 39 feet wide.

Rajghat Dam

A visit to Rajghat Dam will take you to a tranquil and peaceful location. This dam is a joint project of the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. You should try to catch a glimpse of the sunset from the dam site. It’s a breathtaking sight.

Badal Mahal Gate

The Badal Mahal Darwaza is a one-of-a-kind gate that does not lead to any palace or mahal. The objective of this gate was to greet and honor state guests and visiting kings in a magnificent manner.

Battisi Baoli

It is Chanderi’s largest Baoli, and it is always full of water, even during the hottest months of the year. It takes a long journey on a gravel road through the bush to get there. However, the long hike was definitely worth the effort. It’s a sight to behold.

Added this picturesque gem to your travel list yet?