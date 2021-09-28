To attract tourists, the UP government has decided on a tourism plan. They are planning on developing a new Chandrakanta Santati tourism circuit. It will be based on the famous and epic fantasy adventure novel written by Devaki Nandan Khatri, a Hindi novelist. The government is also planning on developing the Chandrakanta ecotourism circuit in the Vindhya region.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Expansion 2021: CM Yogi Allocates Portfolios to New Ministers | Who Gets What, Check Full List Here

Published in 1888, the novel is about a fantasy world, engulfed in magic and imposters. The story revolves around Chandrakanta, the princess of Vijaygargh and Virendra, the prince of Naugarh. A lot of incidents mentioned in the book took place in Chandauli and Sonbhadra districts.

Sanjay Singh, MD, Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation (UPFC), also a nodal agency for promoting ecotourism said," We are getting brochures printed that will tell in detail what all sites the circuit has. There would be other efforts as well that will be taken up to promote and develop the circuit."

A lot of actual places resonates with the places mentioned in the fantasy novel. The circuit will also have Chandauli, Sonbhadra and Robertsganj. Even a forest rest house, Chandrakanta Van Vishram Grih which is mentioned in the novel, can be found. Along with it, the place is also known for serving the summer home of king Kashi Naresh.

Plans on developing Aurwatand waterfall on the Karmanasa River in Chadauli is also stated. This is considered the biggest tourist attraction of the circuit. There are other plans for tourism development too. Other tourist spots like Vijaygarh Fort in the Mukalan village of Sonbhadra and Salkhan fossil park in Robertsganj are also being discussed.