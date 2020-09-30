Uttarakhand had recently eased travel restrictions and released some guidelines related to it. In a recent development, devotees who wish to visit the Char Dham shrines in the state need not carry a COVID-19 negative certificate anymore. Instead, they need to register themselves on the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board’s official website to get a mandatory e-pass. Also Read - Uttarakhand News: When are Badrinath, Kedarnath Opening Doors For Devotees? Know Here

Notably, Char Dham shrines were opened for the residents of Uttarakhand a few days ago and now visitors from other parts of India and around the world can also visit the holy sites after showing their e-passes. However, they will not be allowed to touch the idols.

As per reports, the pilgrims have to undergo a thermal screening before entering the sites. In case a person’s body temperature is recorded high, he/she has to go through a COVID-19 test whose cost will be borne by the person only. He/she will be allowed to enter the shrine only after getting a negative report.

According to the set guidelines, infants, children below 10 years of age, pregnant ladies, and people over 65 are advised not to visit the holy shrines. Those who have already contracted the virus but are asymptomatic are also advised not to apply for the e-pass and avoid the Yatra. People who will be using the helicopter service to visit the shrine need not apply for an e-pass. The helicopter company will complete all of their formalities.