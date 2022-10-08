Char Dham Closing Dates: Devbhoomi or Land of Gods, Uttarakhand is home to multiple temples and welcomes devotees from parts of India all year round. Among the countless religious sites and circuits that devotees visit in Uttarakhand, one of the most prominent is the Char Dham Yatra. This Yatra or pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites – Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath – nestled high up in the Himalayas. In Hindi, ‘char’ means four and ‘dham’ refers to religious destinations.Also Read - Breaking: EC Freezes Shiv Sena Symbol Amid Rift Between Uddhav And Shinde Camps

Now, the holy journey is at its last leg and authorities have announced dates for closing of the Char DHams owing to approaching winters.

CHAR DHAM CLOSING DATES

Shri Gangotri Dham wilL be closed on October 26 at 12:01 PM

Shri Kedarnath Dham- October 27, 8:30 AM

Portal of Yamunotri Dham: October 27 At Abhijit Muhurta in afternoon

Badrinath Dham: November 19, 3:35 PM

Hemkund Shaib and Lokpal Tirth will close oits doors for the devotees on October 10

The high-altitude shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summers (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November). It is believed that one should complete the Char Dham Yatra in a clockwise direction. Hence, the pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally ends at Badrinath. The journey can be completed by road or by air (helicopter services are available). Some devotees even do a Do Dham Yatra or a pilgrimage to two shrines – Kedarnath and Badrinath.

CLOSING DATES OF OTHER PILGRIM SITES

Kedar Madmaheshwar – November 21. The Madmaheshwar fair will be organised in Ukhimath on November 21

Kedar Tungnath: November 7