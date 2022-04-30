Char Dham Yatra 2022: Ahead of the Char Dham Yatra which is set to begin on May 3, the Uttarakhand government has instructed all the devotees to register on the state’s portal before their arrival. However, COVID-19 testing and checking of vaccination certificates have not been made mandatory for the devotees. Chief Secretary SS Sandhu took a meeting of the concerned officers on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to clear the confusion regarding carrying out COVID-19 tests of travelers and pilgrims coming from outside Uttarakhand. During the meeting, the Chief Secretary instructed officials to ensure the smooth conduct of Char Dham Yatra till further orders.Also Read - Dehradun-Mussoorie Record Over 11 Lakh Tourists in Last Three Month After Govt Relaxes Covid Curbs

To date, it is not mandatory for passengers and devotees arriving from the state borders to undergo COVID-19 testing, and present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the official said. However, it is mandatory for all travelers and devotees to register on the portal operated by the Tourism Department for Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand. The situation should be continuously monitored at the government and administration level, the official added.

These directions come at a time when the country is witnessing a rise in Covid cases. Uttarakhand, like other states, too is witnessing spike in cases as its positivity rate has crossed 1 per cent for the first time in the last eight weeks. On April 21, the state had reported 44 cases while this daily count jumped to 89 on April 28.

The Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra begins with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in the Uttarkashi district. Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district opens on May 6 and Badrinath in Chamoli district on May 8.

A record number of pilgrims are likely to come this year for the yatra, which is taking place without the Covid-induced restrictions for the first time in two years. As per the PTI news agency, Uttarakhand Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar said from May 3 to May 31, 15,829 pilgrims registered for Yamunotri, 16,804 for Gangotri, 41,107 for Kedarnath, and 29,488 for Badrinath.