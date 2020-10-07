Releasing a set of new travel guidelines for its visitors, Uttarakhand state has increased the number of daily pilgrims that can take part in the Yatra to Char Dham i.e. Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri. Unlike before, now a total of 3000 pilgrims can visit the shrines every day after showing their e-passes. Also Read - Char Dham Yatra Now Made Smoother With A Token System

As per the new rules, registering on the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board’s official website and obtaining e-passes are mandatory for every devotee, says Chief Executive Officer of Char Dham Devasthanam Board (UCDDMB) Ravinath Raman. According to him, e-passes will be provided based on the availability of accommodation, food, and other essential arrangements during the Yatra. Also Read - Kedarnath Yatra 2017: Kedarnath temple opening and closing date for Char Dham Yatra 2017

Also, maintaining social distancing is of utmost priority.

Unlike before, now pilgrims do not need to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate anymore. They just have to go through a thermal screening test. In case their temperature is more than normal, they have to undergo a COVID-19 test whose cost will be paid by them only. Also Read - Char Dham 2016 Uttarakhand: Why Char Dham yatra is important for Hindus

Notably, the total number of pilgrims allowed to visit Badrinath and Kedarnath per day is up to 3000. On the other hand, a maximum of 900 pilgrims can enter Gangotri. Whereas/ only 700 devotees are allowed to visit Yamunotri every day.