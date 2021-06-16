The Uttarakhand government extended the Covid-19 curfew in the hill state by one more week to June 22. In its latest order, the government said that old standard operating procedures (SOPs) need to be followed, but with some minor changes. Also Read - COVID-19 Travel Updates, June 15: Now You Can Travel to These Indian States And Union Territories

State minister Subodh Uniyal said that old guidelines will remain in place but with some minor changes.

Despite COVID curfew, the residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi have been permitted to visit the Char Dham sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri-Yamunotri, respectively. For this, a negative report of RTPCR was made mandatory. However, the state government is yet to take a decision on this on June 16. Also Read - International Travel All Set to Resume For Vaccinated Tourists, Singapore And Malaysia Still Hesitant

“Covid curfew has been extended from June 15 to June 22. Old SOPs to be followed with some changes. People from Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi are now allowed to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri-Yamunotri, respectively, only with a negative RT-PCR report,” Uniyal said. Also Read - COVID19: Check Latest Travel Guidelines For Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand And Karnataka

State Tourism Minister, Satpal Maharaj previously said that the plan to open Char Dham was always in a phased manner, first for the locals than for tourists from outside.

There is an underlying fear amongst people opening yatra can turn into another super-spreader like Maha Kumbh which took place in Haridwar, because of which portals of shrines were opened initially for ritual worship by the priests, as per Times of India. The leading publication reported that portals of Yamunotri shrine opened on May 14, Gangotri on May 15, Kedarnath on May 17, whereas the portals of Badrinath opened on May 18.

In Uttarakhand, the markets will open for three days a week, sweet shops for five days. Autos have been allowed to operate in cities, as well as it has been decided to open revenue courts.

