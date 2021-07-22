New Delhi: Good news for devotees! IRCTC has recently announced a lucrative tour package to all the ‘char dhams’.Also Read - IRCTC Air Travel Alert: Check THESE Covid-Related Points Before Booking Flight Tickets on IRCTC Air

It has introduced an all inclusive "Char Dham Yatra" Rail tour package by Dekho Apna Desh Deluxe Tourists train covering the visit of most prominent pilgrimage Char Dham's – Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram & Dwarkadhish across the India in 16 days. Sounds interesting right?

The tour will start on 17 October 2021 and the train will depart from Delhi Safdarjung. There will be 48 seats in second AC and and 72 seats in first AC. According to IRCTC, COVID-19 Vaccination (at least one vaccine dose) is mandatory for travellers of age group 18 and above.

The following destinations will be covered in the 15 Nights/16 Days IRCTC Char Dham Yatra Tour Package:

Destinations and visits covered

Badrinath: Badrinath Temple, Mana Village & Narsingha Temple (Joshimath). Rishikesh: Lakshman Jhulla & Triveni Ghat. Puri: Jagannath temple, Golden Beach of Puri, Konark Sun Temple & Chandrabhaga Beach. Rameshwaram: Ramnathswami temple & Dhanushkodi. Dwarka: Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Shivrajpur beach & Bet Dwarka

The cost

Roughly, the tour package starts at Rs 78,585 per person for 15 nights and 16 days.

The 1AC class will cost:

Rs 109595 for single occupancy,

Rs 97195 for twin,

Rs 95500 for triple;

Rs 87290 for child with bed and

Rs 84725 for child without bed.

The 2AC class will cost:

Rs 90985 for single occupancy,

Rs 78585 for twin,

Rs 76895 for triple;

Rs 68675 for child with bed and

Rs 66120 for child without bed.

What are included in the tour package?

The tour package will include a comfortable journey by special tourist train in first AC/second AC class, six nights stay in deluxe category available accommodation, nine nights stay in respective rail coaches during overnight train journey, onboard train meals (veg only), off board meals (veg only) in good hotels, travel insurance, all transfers and sightseeing in air-conditioned vehicles, travelling of IRCTC Tour Managers throughout the tour for necessary assistance and all applicable taxes.

What are not included in the tour package?

However, the tour package will not include boating, adventure sports, etc., choice of menu, any room service, cost of sightseeing, entrance and local guides, etc., all kind of tips to waiters, drivers, guides, representative, fuel surcharge, etc., personal expenses such as mineral water, laundry expenses, food and drinks. Also, AC transport will not be available in the hills.

According to the IRCTC guidelines, COVID-19 Vaccination (at least one vaccine dose) is mandatory for travellers of age group 18 and above.