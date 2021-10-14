New Delhi: Nestled in the magnificent Himalayan peaks with jaw-dropping views of majestic Nanda Devi, Nanda Kot and the Panchachuli peaks, this mesmerizing hill station of Pithoragarh district can leave any traveller absolutely awestruck.Also Read - As Sikkim Decides to Lift Inter-State Travel Curbs - Here Are Some Places to Explore

Surrounded by the picturesque hills with the gurgling sound of the river and the lush green vegetation of the vast Himalayas, Chaukori is an ideal holiday destination for nature lovers and travel enthusiasts. Ever visited the place?

Visit Chaukori in Uttarakhand For a Heaven-Like Experience

This place is well connected by road and attracts tourists from all across the globe. In fact, the place is well-known for its scenic beauty and beautiful temples, which are major attraction for the tourists who visit the place.

The Ulka Devi temple and Ghansera Devi temple are famous attractions here, that showcase beautiful stone carvings making it visually more appealing.

Then the mesmerizing tea gardens surrounded by the lofty Himalayan peaks look like a canvas drawn by the almighty himself. This is something to be experienced!

When here, don’t forget to view the sunrise! The sunrise in the backdrop of snow-capped peaks is treat to the eyes.

Some More Places to Visit

You can also visit Kapileshwar Mahadev Temple here. Located in the Saur Valley of Pithoragarh, this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is situated inside the 10 metre Andheri cave.

Mahakali Temple at Gangolihat is a famous temple of Maa Kalika which is situated amidst deodar forests.

You can also visit the Nag Mandir among the religious places.

Recently, IANS quoted Tourism Minister of Uttarakhand, Satpal Maharaj, who said, “Uttarakhand attracts tourists from all over the world for its natural beauty. Tourists love Chaukori for the magnificent view of the royal Himalayas, the magnificent Nanda Devi, Nanda Kot and Panchachuli peak. To promote tourism in the state and places like Chaukori for better economic opportunities for natives is the utmost priority of our government. I also appeal to the coming tourists to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and come here with necessary documents.”

Meanwhile speaking about the development at these offbeat places, Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar said, “We are continuously working to develop offbeat location in Uttarakhand. Chaukori is one such place that has a huge potential for workcation and a getaway from the hustle-bustle of the city. Our tourism circuits are one such step which is making these destinations popular and bringing more footfalls to these places. This is attracting more tourists which are also regulating the rural economy.”

Connectivity

Chaukori is 530 km away from Delhi. It is well connected by motorable roads with the nearest airport being 250 km away. The nearest railway is Kathgodam which is about 180 km away. Taxi service is also available in Chaukori and Almora, Bageshwar is half an hour drive away.