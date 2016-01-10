Regardless of how financially sound you are, traveling cheap can be a rewarding experience. Travel during the off-season to get some great deals on accommodation. Live at shacks, homestays or hostels and eat at local (but clean) food joints. Backpacking in India can be one of the most rewarding experiences of your life! All you need is a curious mind, a willing heart and about Rs 5000 to explore these amazing destinations in India.

1. Lansdowne:

One of the lesser-known hill stations of Uttarakhand, Lansdowne offers abundant natural beauty and spectacular views and is surprisingly easy on the pocket.

Where to stay:

Hotel Galaxy (Rs 1000 per night) : 094121 10553

GMVN Lansdowne tourist bungalow (Rs 900 per night) : +91-135-2740896

What to do/Places to visit:

a. Visit the War Memorial and the Tip-in-top point

b. Check out the Bhulla Tal lake.

c. Take a long walk exploring the hill station.

d. Visit the Kalagarh wildlife sanctuary

Where to eat:

Tipsy restaurant, Mayur, Fairydale restaurant, local stalls

2. Parvati valley:

Cheap train and bus tickets will get you to Kasol which is surrounded by rolling hills and valleys and cheap accommodation options. Nearby villages like Tosh host some of the hottest parties in the valleys. A trek to Kheerganga to take a dip in the hot water springs costs absolutely nothing. Accommodation at the top begins at Rs 150 per night and food is cheap too. The entire 3-4 day trip can be wrapped up under Rs 5000.

Where to stay:

Alpine guest house, Kasol (Starts at Rs 600): 91 – 01902 – 273710

The Mountain goat, Tosh (Starts at Rs 500): +91-8527202757

What to do/places to visit:

a. Chill in Kasol gazing at the spectacular views of mountains all around

b. Attend a party in the valley ahead of Tosh

c. Take the trek to Kheerganga and take a dip in the natural hot water springs while looking at snow-clad mountains.

Where to eat:

The Evergreen in Kasol, Jim Morrison cafe in Kasol, Little Italy in Kasol and local stalls in Tosh and Kheerganga.

3. Goa:

What can be said about Goa that hasn’t already been said? India’s favorite beach state is the place to go to no matter what you want to do: laze around by the beach or party the night away at a club (the latter may not be possible though if you are on a budget).

Where to stay:

Roadhouse Hostel, Anjuna (starts at Rs 500): 0832 652 5552

Altrude Villa, Candolim (Multiple occupancies – starts at Rs 1000): 098812 90636

Where to eat:

a. If you are in north Goa, rent out a scooter (Rs 250 per day) and explore the capital, Panaji, and its neighboring Donna Paula.

b. Ride down to Old Goa and visit the Basilica de Bom Jesus, Se Cathedral and St Francis of Assisi Church.

c. Give the commercialized beaches of Baga and Calangute a pass and instead bask in the Candolim sun or check out the lighthouse at Fort Aguada.

d. If you just want to laze around on the beaches, consider heading to South Goa. Spend a couple of nights at Palolem or Patnem and you are gold.

Places to eat:

Anandashram in Panaji, Biryani palace in Anjuna, Mango shade in Anjuna

Also see how you can have a rocking trip to Goa in just Rs 3500.

4. Mcleodganj:

A cheap bus ride from Delhi gets you to this wonderful, calm, and picturesque holiday destination. Hotel rooms can cost as low as Rs 300 per night. Once you are here, every place worth visiting is just a walk away so you do not spend anything more on transport.

Where to stay:

Hotel Hills Heaven (Rs 500 per night): 0189 222 1091

Green hotel (Rs 1000 per night): 0189 222 1479

Green view house (Rs 500 per night)

What to do/Places to visit:

a. Check out the Bhagsu falls and the Shiva cafe

b. Take the Triund trek and camp overnight for just Rs 500

c. Visit the monastery and meet the Dalai Lama

d. Chill out at the amazing cafes with spectacular views

Where to eat:

Tibetan Mandala cafe, Common ground cafe, McLo restaurant, Green hotel

5. Pondicherry:

Home to the marvelous Auroville ashram, Pondicherry is known for its architecture influenced by the French colonies. Just stay at the ashram, eat inexpensive food and rent a bicycle to explore the region. It’s a rewarding experience and costs well under Rs 5000.

Where to stay:

Hotel Lotus comfort (Rs 1200 per night) : 91(413)-2228333

Hotel Anna Salai (Rs 800 per night)

Auroville ashram

What to do/places to visit:

a. Hit the Promenade beach.

b. Visit the Aurobindo ashram

c. Explore the marvelous Auroville on a bicycle

Where to eat:

Le cafe, Seagulls restaurant, Daily bread