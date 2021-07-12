New Delhi: Owing to the somewhat stable Covid situation in the country, several states in India have gradually started easing COVID-related restrictions and curbs that were put in place due to the ever-increasing deadly coronavirus cases. Also, many people have already started to travel inter-state to get a break from everyday’s hustle and bustle.Also Read - Himachal Cloudburst LIVE UPDATES: Cars Washed Away, Hotels Waterlogged; PM Modi Assures Support

So, in case if you are too planning an inter-state travel, then check out these latest COVID rules and restrictions in place. Also Read - Flying to Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag? Check Latest COVID Guidelines, RT-PCR Report And More

Check Covid Rules and Restrictions For Goa, Ladakh, Corbett, Dharamshala And 7 Other Tourist Places

Goa

Earlier fully-vaccinated travellers were allowed to enter Goa; whereas, others who hadn’t got jabbed were required to produce Covid negative report. However, on Sunday, the Goa government has extended the coronavirus-induced statewide curfew till July 19. Casinos, cinema halls, schools, colleges, weekly markets, as well as shops from 7 pm to 7 am will continue to remain closed. Also Read - Massive Crowd at Hill Stations as Curbs Eased: Centre Reviews Situation, Himachal Tightens Vigilance at Tourist Spots | 10 Points

Dist Magistrate North Goa issues list of activites/establishments/facilities/events that will be prohibited/restricted in the district from 7 am on 12th July to 7 am on 19th July Casinos, shops from 7 pm to 7 am, cinema halls, schools, colleges, weekly markets to remain closed pic.twitter.com/NgjnMjfhD7 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

On Monday, the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court heard a case filed by the Goa government seeking permission to allow fully vaccinated tourists to enter the state without a Covid negative report. The bench has permitted fully-vaccinated Goan residents and workforce to enter Goa without a Covid-19 negative report till August 5, 2021.

The Expert Committee of the Goa government in its latest meeting recommended that inbound travellers from other states and union territories holding authentic vaccination certificates should be allowed to enter the state without an RT-PCR negative report.

The court, however, did not grant the same relaxations to tourists seeking entry to Goa.

To plan your trip: Visit https://www.goatourism.gov.in/

Ladakh (Jammu & Kashmir)

According to the reports, passengers arriving in Ladakh, both by air and road, must have a negative RT-PCR report not older than 96 hours. Otherwise, they will have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 test on arrival. All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

For more info: Visit https://leh.nic.in/tourism/tourist-info/

Corbett/Valley of Flowers (Uttarakhand)

All tourists wishing to visit the popular valley will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours and strictly abide by all the COVID-related protocols put in place across the state. Uttarakhand has imposed strict measures to curb the influx of tourists to some popular tourist destinations in the state.

Flight: Nearest airport is Pantnagar (90-minute drive from Corbett).

Train: Nearest railway station is Ramnagar (12 kms).

Meanwhile Valley of Flowers is 269 kms from Corbett National Park.

Uttarakhand has imposed strict restrictions to curb the influx of tourists to some popular tourist destinations in the state.

Dharamshala, Chail (Himachal Pradesh)

Recently, tourists have started thronging to popular tourist destinations like Dharamshala, Chail and other parts of Himachal Pradesh. The State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had said earlier this week that “we are anxious” as the tourist influx has increased in Himachal Pradesh. “We welcome tourists but I urge them to follow Covid norms. They should follow social distancing and wear a mask. We have also directed hotels to follow SOP strictly,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

For Dharmshala

Flight: Nearest airport is in Gaggal (12 kms)

Train: Nearest railway station is Pathankot (86 kms)

FYI, Chail is 45 kms from Shimla (nearest airport to Shimla is 22 kms away; Kalka is the nearest railway station, about 66 kms away)

For more info: Visit https://himachaltourism.gov.in/

Shillong, Cherrapunji (Meghalaya)

Please note that it is mandatory for all people entering Meghalaya to register themselves prior to their travel at: http://meghalayaonline.gov. in/covid/testing.htm, and to download the Arogya Setu App and the Behaviour Change Management App, a training platform of NHM Meghalaya for citizens and all cadre’s on COVID19 Pandemic, of Meghalaya.

RT-PCR testing at entry points is mandatory. Persons with a valid final certificate of vaccination shall be exempted from testing.

For more info: Visit https://www.meghalayatourism.in/revised-protocols-for-entry-points/

Puducherry (Tamil Nadu)

If you are flying in, you’ll need a RT-PCR negative report. If entering via road, an e-pass is mandatory.

Flight: Puducherry’s domestic airport is connected to Bengaluru via daily flights (except Wednesdays).

Train: Daily connectivity to Villupuram, Chennai and Tirupathy. Tri-weekly trains connect Puducherry to Bangalore and Mumbai. Other cities like Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, New Delhi, Mangalore and Kanyakumari are connected by a weekly train.

Road: Drive from Chennai (151 kms) or Trichy (203 kms).

For more info: Visit http://www.pondytourism.in/

Kurseong (West Bengal)

RT-PCR negative report/Fully vaccinated certificate mandatory to enter this place in West Bengal, as per the reports.

For more info: Visit https://wbtourism.gov.in/destination/place/kurseong

Flight: Nearest airport is Bagdogra (60-90 minute drive to Kurseong).

Train: Nearest railway station is New Jalpaiguri (53 kms).

Gangtok (Sikkim)

On 5 July, the state government of Sikkim lifted temporary ban on the entry of visitors from other parts of the country, stating people who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can visit the state.

The Sikkim government had prohibited the entry of tourists since March this year following a surge in COVID-19 cases. The state Home Department, in a notification, said that fully vaccinated tourists can enter the Himalayan state through Rangpo in East Sikkim and Melli in South Sikkim after exhibiting their vaccination certificates at the border check-gates.

The state government also allowed hotels, guest houses and homestays to operate at 50 per cent capacity with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. Shopping malls, showrooms and shops have also been allowed to open at full capacity with strict compliance with safety guidelines.

For your trip: Sikkim Tourism has a list of approved travel agents listed on – https://www.sikkimtourism.gov.in/Public/TravellerEssentials/travelagents

Flight: Nearest airport is Bagdogra (124 kms). Take private/shared cab to Gangtok. Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation offers daily helicopter services from Bagdogra to Gangtok.

Train: Nearest railhead is New Jalpaiguri (117 kms)