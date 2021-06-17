Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to ease lockdown restrictions staring from today. In view of this, Kerala police has issued fresh guidelines for commuters allowing unrestricted traveling in areas where the COVID test positivity rate (TPR) is less than 8 per cent. Also Read - Good News! Taj Mahal Reopens For Visitors as COVID Cases Decline

Is E-Pass Mandatory?

According to a report in ANI, the guidelines issued by Kerala Director general of police (DGP) Lokanath Behera said, “A pass is not required to travel to and from the locations where restriction are relaxed (where TPR is less than 8 per cent) and where partial lockdown exist. But passengers should carry the filled self affidavit.” Also Read - THIS City in India is Most Suitable to Live in During COVID Times, Says Report | Deets Inside

Who all require a police pass to travel in Kerala?

A police pass is required for those travelling from these two categories to places where a complete lockdown exists in connection with medical needs, weddings, funerals, construction activities, and industrial needs. A police pass will also be required to travel from existing lockdown locations to the area where the partial lockdown is imposed and where the restrictions are lifted. Also Read - Check Latest COVID-19 Travel Guidelines For Assam, Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab And West Bengal

How to get the travel pass?

According to the guidelines issued, the pass can be obtained from the concerned police station by preparing the application on white paper along with the required documents.

The application should include the full address including the name and ward number of the destination, the travel requirement, the name and address of the person travelling, the mobile number, and the number of the vehicle.

Other details

In regions with the enhanced triple lockdown (where TPR is higher than 30 per cent) exist travel will be allowed in and out of the locations for exams, medical purposes, and funeral ceremonies. Police have asked the commuters to carry an appropriate identification card, hall ticket, and medical records.

Relaxations in Covid restrictions in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday announced several relaxations in Covid-induced restrictions and said it will be allowed on the basis of the test positivity rate under local self-government bodies. He also said that local bodies with below 8 per cent test positivity rate will be allowed to function normally with restrictions.

However, complete lockdown will continue across the state on weekends, the Chief Minister added.

Check out the latest COVID guidelines here:

All essential shops will be allowed to operate daily from 7am to 7pm. All shops with 50% staff, can operate from 7am to 7pm in areas with TPR of up to 8%.

Central and state government offices, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), government companies, corporations, commissions and autonomous institutions can function with 25% staff on a rotational basis. The secretariat can function with 50% staff on a rotational basis, whereas private companies can operate with 50% employees.

Akshaya Kendras are allowed to open from Monday to Friday. Banks can only operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Public transport will be allowed on a limited basis.

The number of people attending marriages and funerals will continue to be limited to 20.

All kinds of social gatherings, public events are banned.

Restaurants are only allowed to do home deliveries and takeaways.

Tourism, recreation and indoor activities in crowded areas, including malls are not allowed.

Activities in the industrial and agricultural sector will be allowed in all local bodies and transportation will be provided to workers in these areas.

Kerala on Wednesday reported 13,270 new Covid-19 cases and 147 related deaths, taking the total infected so far to 27,61,474 and the fatalities to 11,655 respectively.