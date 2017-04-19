Delhi is one of India’s most vibrant cities. Apart from being the country capital, it is also blessed with some stunning locales all around it. While there is enough for people to do in Delhi, the heat often gets to you making you feel like escaping both the scorching weather as well as the hectic daily routine. Mercifully, there are a number of options for you to explore near Delhi. Many hill stations near Delhi have become extremely popular tourist spots. However, there are some that are still relatively lesser explored and make for excellent getaways for a pleasant vacation. Here are the top 10 unexplored hill stations near Delhi for those who want to avoid the cliched spots.

Dhanaulti is a spectacular hill station in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. Its altitude of 2286 meters makes it home to pleasant weather almost all year round. The deodar, rhododendron and oak forests all around out you right in the lap of nature. Trekking trails like the ones to Kempty Falls, Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri make it a delight for trekkers too. Dhanaulti is located just 308 km from Delhi and can be reached by road in about 7 hours and 45 minutes.

Lansdowne

Located in Uttarakhand’s Puri Garhwal district, Lansdowne is a beautiful hill station that is adorned by thick oak and pine trees and stunning views of the Himalayas. Its tranquil ambiance and picturesque vistas make it an ideal getaway for those looking for some quiet. Lansdowne is located just 260 km from Delhi and takes around 6 hours 45 minutes to reach by road.

Another delightful hill station in Uttarakhand is Auli in the Joshimath region. Its mesmerizing lakes, snow-clad peaks and thick deodar and oak forests make it a wonderful place to visit from Delhi. It is also one of the best snow places in India. It is located around 500 km from Delhi and is best approached by a flight to Dehradun and then a 9-hour drive. However, the enchanting weather and breathtaking views at Auli make it totally worth the transit time.

Ranikhet is the base of Uttarkhand’s Kumaon regimen and also serves as a scenic holiday destination for those looking for some tranquility and serenity. With unparalleled views of the mighty Himalayas, Ranikhet is an alluring vacation destination for nature lovers and photographers. Not to mention, honeymooners can enjoy the romantic backdrop and pleasant weather of this dreamy hill station located 356 km from Delhi. You can reach Ranikhet from Delhi by road in about 8 hours and 30 minutes.

Tabo

Tabo is located in the stunning Spiti Valley and is worth a visit for its rugged terrain, magnificent monastery and astonishing landscapes. It is located at an altitude of over 10,000 ft and provides stunning views all around. The Tabo monastery complex, referred to as the Ajanta of the Himalayas, is spread over 6300 sq m and has nine temples and gompas. The fastest way to reach Tabi from Delhi is to take a flight to Kullu and then drive down (287 km) to reach the beautiful hill station.

Kausani

Kausani is located in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand and is surrounded by lush green valleys. It snows heavily in Kausani during winter but the summer months are simply majestic. The slow pace of life in this dreamy holiday spot makes it the best getaway from a hectic urban routine. You must try the Kausani tea while you are here. Kausani is at a distance of 418 km from Delhi and takes 10 hours and 17 minutes to reach by road.

Mukteshwar

Another hidden gem in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand is Mukteshwar, located at an altitude of 2286 m. Named after a 350-year old temple, Mukteshwar is adorned by green coniferous forests and lovely fruit orchards. The distance from Delhi to Mukteshwar is 348 km and it takes 8 hours and 20 minutes to reach by road.

Known for its lush green surroundings and serene ambiance, Rewalsar is a beautiful hill station located around the mesmerizing Rewalsar lake. It is considered sacred by Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists and is home to prayer centers for all these religions. A delight for backpackers, Rewalsar offers several options for cheap stays in monasteries and affordable, delicious food in the joints dotted along the circumference of the lake. Rewalsar is located 420 km from Delhi and takes 8 hours and 45 minutes to reach by road.

Tirthan valley

An ideal spot for those who like quiet, green places to just relax and rejuvenate, the Tirthan Valley is a hidden delight in Himachal Pradesh. Its mesmerizing landscapes, pristine river and pleasant weather combined with the adventure activities available here make it a great holiday option. Tirthan valley is a long drive from Delhi but the route is as scenic as it gets. The distance is around 500 km and can be covered in 10 hours and 20 minutes. A better option is to take a flight to Kullu and then drive down for 50 km.

Binsar

And then there is the lush green Binsar in Uttarakhand’s Almora district! Its breathtaking views of the Himalayas and scenic roads amidst lush green pine trees are alluring for tourists who like unexplored hillocks. Its rich and diverse flora and fauna are also great reasons to visit this hidden gem in Uttarakhand. Binsar is located 386 km from Delhi and takes 9 hours and 45 minutes to reach by road.