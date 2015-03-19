Pangong Lake known as Pangong Tso is an endorheic lake in the Himalayas. Situated at a height of 14,270 ft, it’s a picturesque and serene place. While the movie 3 Idiots brought more popularity to Pangong Lake, it has featured in several other movies too! In fact, a part of the song Satrangi Re from Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se was shot here in 1998! Well, this isn’t the only lesser-known fact about Pangong Lake. We have listed down 5 more such interesting facts for you!

1. Approximately 60 per cent of the length of Pangong Lake lies in Tibet.

2. Though it is a saline water lake, it freezes completely during winters.

3. The brackish water of Pangong Lake has very low micro-vegetation. Reportedly, there is no fish or any aquatic life in the lake, except crustaceans.

4. The lake is in the process of being identified as a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention. It will be a first trans-boundary wetland in South Asia under convention!

5. Pangong Lake is a disputed territory. The Line of Actual Control passes through the lake. A section of the lake 20 km from the Line of Actual Control is controlled by China but claimed by India! The Eastern end is in Tibet and India doesn’t claim it. The Western end is disputed between India and Pakistan.