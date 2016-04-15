Built by the Chandela dynasty, the Khajuraho temples have always fascinated us with its erotic sculptures and Nagara-style architectural symbolism. However, this is not the only temple in India with sensual and explicit figures sculpted on the wall. Ever wondered, why these images are present in such a sacred place? According to one of the theories, these images are on the temples outer walls which means you need to leave the worldly pleasure outside before entering the temple. Here is a list of temples that will take you to a world where love and emotion are sculpted on the wall.

1. Lingaraja Temple, Bhubaneshwar

Lingaraja Temple is one of the most prominent structures and a major tourist attraction in Bhubaneshwar. The temple is dedicated to Harihara, a form of Vishnu and Shiva. The temple is built using laterite and sandstone and it has several sculptures. Many of the images are from the ancient Hindu book on sexual behavior, Kamasutra.

2. Sun Temple, Gujrat

Located in Modhera, Gujrat, the Sun Temple was built in the 11th century. Nowadays rituals or prayers are not performed at the temple but it is a prominent tourist place. The temple is now under the control of the Archaeological Survey of India. Sun Temple is known for its unique architecture with sculptures depicting Samudramanthan. One can also see erotic sculptures as the act of sex was not considered impure at that time. For them, sex was a way to give birth and was pure.

3. Nanda Devi Temple, Uttarkhand

Nanda Devi Temple, which is dedicated to Nanda Devi, is located in Uttarkhand. Every year, Nanda Devi fair is organised in honour of the Devi. This temple also has few erotic images on its wall. These carvings mean that one has to abandon worldly pleasures to enjoy the afterlife.

4. Osian Jain Temples, Rajasthan

Located in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Osian is known as the Khajuraho of Rajasthan. The Jain temples in Osian have carvings depicting the life of Lord Mahavira and Jain priests. Among other carvings, there are erotic images and sculptures of entwined snakes. This shows that sex was not looked down upon but was considered as a worldly pleasure.

5. Bhoramdeo, Chattisgarh

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Bhoramdeo temple is located in Chattisgarh. Bhoramdeo temple was constructed during the control of Ramchandra Deo of Nagawanshi Dynasty. The temple complex includes four temples. The main temple is constructed in stone and is described as the Khajuraho of Chattisgarh because of several erotic sculptures on the walls of the temple. A total of 54 erotic images are present on the outer wall. As the Nagawanshi kings practiced tantric culture, many of the sculptures are said to be connected to tantric science.