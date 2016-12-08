Budget travel can be very rewarding. When you visit some of your dream destinations, have the greatest experiences of your life, make memories worth cherishing forever and realize that your bank balance has not taken a terrible blow at the end of it all, the feeling is unparalleled. In fact, trends suggest that people are now giving up unnecessary luxury and spending less on materialistic things to focus on experiences.

Budget travel is in! It is therefore natural that tour operators are now coming up with some great travel packages for budget trips. One such operator in India is Kesari Tours which offers packages for all kinds of travelers. From local tours to international ones, Kesari has a wide variety of options for any kind of vacation you have in mind. Here are 5 great low price India tours by Kesari you should consider for your next holiday.

Rajasthan Mewad – Economy – R6

Duration: 6 nights and 7 days

Cost per person: Rs 40,990

No other state in India is as terrific as Rajasthan when it comes to tourism in India. It is one of the few places which has preserved the ethnicity of historic times and continues to lure visitors who are intrigued about Indian culture and traditions. Ghoonghat-clad women with traditional ornaments, men wearing turbans and flaunting long hairy mustaches, lip-smacking local cuisine are some of the many things that make Rajasthan worth visiting at least once in a lifetime. One specific place you must not miss in Rajasthan is the Mewar region. Ethnic houses, glorious palaces, serene lakes and majestic sunsets – that’s what awaits you on this Rajasthan tour.

Itinerary: Starting from Mount Abu where you can witness one of the most beautiful sunsets of your life, this tour takes you through the romantic city of Udaipur which is home to the stunning City Palace followed by the humongous Chittorgarh Fort, one of India’s largest. Then, you visit the famous pilgrim places of Ajmer and Pushkar. You then witness the beauty of the Pink City Jaipur and its historic monuments like Hawa Mahal, Amber fort and Jantar Mantar.

Andaman Economy – SY

Duration: 4 nights and 5 days

Cost per person: Rs 43,990

India’s very own exotic holiday spot, Andaman and Nicobar islands are a group of islands that have the kind of picturesque views you dream of. Blue lagoon, white sand beaches, colorful aquatic life and vast stretches of stunning natural beauty – that’s Andaman and Nicobar islands for you. From honeymooners to adventure lovers, Andaman and Nicobar Islands is an ideal vacation destination for everyone.

Itinerary: You start at Port Blair where you visit the famous Cellular museum, followed by Havelock island where you check out the amazing Radhanagar beach and the surrounding locales which are breathtakingly beautiful. After another day of sight-seeing at Port Blair, you check out the famous Jolly Buoy island on day 4 before finishing your trip back to Port Blair.

Magical Manali – Economy – H9

Duration: 5 nights and 6 days

Cost per person: Rs 26,490

Perhaps India’s most popular hill station, Manali is one destination that never goes out of the trend. Not only is Manali one of the most enchanting places to visit in terms of natural beauty, but it is also a great hub of thrilling activities like paragliding, trekking and shopping. It is visited by a large number of tourists from all across the globe, but especially Indians. Thanks to the thriving tourism here, there are a large number of hotels, restaurants and cafes here for tourists. The facilities combined with the pleasant weather, stunning mountain views and vibrant culture make Manali one of India’s finest tourist spots.

Itinerary: On your tour, you will begin with the famous Vaishnomata mandir in Kullu followed by a visit to the scenic Rohtang snow point. Then, you head to the Vashista Kund and Hidimba Mandir and also spend a day for leisure activities in Manali. Follow this with a day enjoying the beautiful Kullu valley and a visit to the amazing shawl factory.

Kanyakumari – Kerala – Economy – S6

Duration: 6 nights and 7 days

Cost per person: Rs 19,000

If you want to see India in all its glory, you must witness the natural beauty and architectural brilliance of south India. Be it the temples of Tamil Nadu or the backwaters and tea gardens of Kerala, south India is just too wonderful to be missed. The weather at the hill stations is so pleasant that you would not want to leave. A boat ride in the backwaters is so soothing that you will feel like you are in a dream.

Itinerary: You start your tour at Kanyakumari where you visit the famous Kanyakumari temple followed by the Tri-Samudra Milan and Gandhi Mandapam. You then take a ferry ride to the marvelous Swami Vivekananda Rock memorial which is known for its beautiful views. On your way to Kerala, you visit the famous Kovalam beach. Then, on your way to Periyar from Trivandram, you take a memorable backwater ride from Alleppey to Nedumudi. This will be one of the most beautiful experiences of your Kerala visit. On day 4, you go for a boat ride in the Periyar Lake and visit the Periyar wildlife sanctuary. After visiting the Kumily spice village, you head to Munnar where you take a speed boat ride at Mattupetty Dam, and then visit a tea garden, something that Munnar is famous for! You then visit Echo Point and Eravikulam (Rajamalai) National Park and arrive at Kochi on day 6 where you check out popular landmarks like St. Francis Church and Dutch Palace. How can you go to Kochi and not witness the popular Chinese Fishing Nets? You take a harbour cruise ride and then enjoy some leisure time for shopping and hanging out with other tourists.

Nainital – Mussoorie – Corbett Park – Economy – N6

Duration: 7 nights and 8 days

Cost per person: Rs 40,000

Uttarakhand is one of India’s most beautiful states. It is a land of mesmerizing hill stations and wonderful wildlife sanctuaries. Popular among the destinations in Uttarakhand are Nainital, the land of lakes and Mussoorie, an extremely popular hill station. Not to mention the wildlife lovers’ paradise – Jim Corbett National Park which is abundant in greenery and diverse wildlife. All these places are covered in Kesari’s Economy tour of Uttarakhand.

Itinerary: Starting with Mussoorie, you cover famous attractions like the beautiful Kempty falls followed by the ropeway and the scenic Gunhill point. Here you also get some leisure time to shop at the popular Kulri market. This is followed by Nainital where you take a cable car ride to witness the stunning views of this hill station. You will go boating in the Naini lake and also pay your respects at the Naina Devi temple. Over the next couple of days, you spend some more time at Nainital covering places like Bhimtal and Naukuchiatal. You then visit Ranikhet where you check out the Kaichi Temple, pass by Kumaon regiment shahid smarak and hang out at the Golf course. The final leg of your trip is at the Corbett National Park where you take a thrilling wildlife jeep safari and witness the amazing beasts of the region.