The Rohtang Pass is a high mountain pass which connects the Kullu Valley of Himachal to the Lahaul and Spiti Valleys. At an altitude of 13000 feet and covered the whole year round by snow, it is one of the most exciting journeys one could make in India.

From May to October, Rohtang attracts numerous tourists who flock there to witness the wonders of the snow covered mountains and indulge in various snow related activities like skiing and snow scooter riding. The journey from Manali to Spiti via Rohtang Pass is undertaken by many bike enthusiasts all over India, and there are provisions to rent a bike in Manali itself.

The driving distance from Manali to Rohtang Pass is around 50 kms and many say that a trip to Manali is incomplete without visiting Rohtang Pass too. So undertake a journey to the snow-clad mountains and enjoy the snow-sports and the serene beauty of the place!

Though the distance is less, it takes at least three hours to reach Rohtang by road. Local drivers and taxis should be hired for a comfortable journey to Rohtang, or one could take an HPTDC bus from Manali to Rohtang Pass. A journey by one’s own vehicle could also be undertaken, and this is an adventure in itself.

One must start early at around 5-6 am if one wants to avoid heavy traffic. The major stop is at Mahri, which is 17 kms from Rohtang where one can find plenty of shops for supplies and eateries, after which it is a steep and snow-filled journey to the picturesque Rohtang Pass, one of the marvels of India.