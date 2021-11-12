International Travel Update: International travellers take note! If you are a UK citizen and are travelling to and from EU, then check out the latest international travel guidelines.Also Read - Centre Relaxes International Travel Guidelines, Exempts Kids From Pre- And Post-arrival COVID Test

Recently, the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has issued travel advice for Britons travelling to the European Union regarding the post-Brexit rules that these travellers are now subject to. Also Read - THIS Country Plans to Open Quarantine-Free Travel With Japan, South Korea

Check Out Latest UK Travel Guidelines For Its Citizens Travelling to & From the EU

As per the latest developments, the FCDO now advises UK travellers to make sure that their passports are being stamped when entering and leaving the border-free Schengen Area, or else they might face problems, reported SchengenVisaInfo.com. Also Read - International Travel: Australia Plans to Open Quarantine-Free Travel With THESE Asian Countries

“Check your passport is stamped if you enter or exit the Schengen area as a visitor,” the FCDO new advice reads, further noting that at each border control, the border guards are obliged to check passports stamps in order to make sure that travellers are not overstaying the permitted 90 days for short stays in the Schengen Area.

It further reads that, “If relevant entry or exit stamps are not in your passport, border guards will presume that you have overstayed your visa-free limit.”

More Details

Keep in mind, as per the report, the latest guidelines also suggest that Brits travelling to the EU whose passports haven’t been stamped when entering or leaving the block to ask the border guards to add that date and location in their passports by showing evidence of when and where they entered or exited the Schengen Zone.

For the uninitiated, this is being done owing to the media reports on several cases where Brits had problems due to their passports not being stamped.

Till December 31, 2020, EU nationals, Brits could travel throughout the whole block without having their passports stamped. However, since January this year, when Brits became third-country citizens to the EU, stamping has become mandatory.

Furthermore, UK travellers need to carry proof of Covid vaccination when travelling to the block due to the coronavirus global health scare. They can prove their vaccination status with an NHS COVID pass, as the latter has been recognized by the EU since October 29 upon a decision of the EU Commission to recognize it equivalent to the EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate, according to the report.