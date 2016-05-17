If you, like us, are of the many fish in the sea, you’ll probably agree that it is more difficult to get some action between the sheets than they show in the American sitcoms. Fact is, Indians still do look down upon casual sex making it incredibly hard to… erm… get laid. So if you’re single and looking, you might consider heading to these places. Download Tinder, swipe right, and you’re good to go. (Of course, it isn’t that easy but the odds aren’t stacked up as badly against you in these places as they would be in the rest of India. Trust us, we know!). PS: Don’t be creepy. No one likes an obsessive, creepy, desperate freak who has no interesting aspect to his/her personality and is just looking for sex. On the other hand, if you do not act desperate and just be normal and straight-forward, nice and friendly, and show some interest in the person itself, you might get lucky! ALSO SEE 6 best places to make out in India without getting into trouble

Goa is India’s tourist hub and biggest party destination. It has travelers from all across the globe and even Indian tourists here are usually in a happy holiday mood looking forward to meeting new people and have new experiences. Places like Curlies in Anjuna and Katzenkuppe in Vagator are great places to meet someone new. Several hostels are also great places to meet new people and make new friends. The probability of hitting it off with someone and getting some is the highest in Goa!

A comparatively quiet but highly romantic destination is McledGanj in north India’s Himachal Pradesh. With a big number of backpackers visiting and even staying here for months, McleodGanj is a great place to meet new people and start a romantic affair once you find someone who is interested.

Mumbai’s lively nightlife and a wide array of pubs and lounges to hang out in makes it one of the places in India with the most vibrant and active social life. Places like Colaba and Bandra are social hubs and great options to make new friends. Mumbai is also India’s most progressive city making it a great place to meet someone who will not shy away from sex once a common interest is discovered.

4, Rishikesh

The yoga capital of the world, Rishikesh is frequented by tourists from all over the globe. It is a place that inspires peace and draws people towards meditation. There are ample activities like yoga courses and river-rafting expeditions where you can meet someone new and hit it off. The weather and nature can spark things off, and getting laid might be on the cards.

5. Parvati Valley

The ultimate escape for anyone looking for a getaway, Parvati valley is known for its tranquillity, peace, natural beauty and, of course, its reputation of being the go-to place for those who want to get high. With so many tourists, both Indian and foreign, chances of running into someone who feels hot under the collar for you is quite high. The pleasant weather and unmatched spectacular beauty will only help your cause. Just relax, keep an open mind, make conversation without imposing yourself and boom! (PS: Marijuana is illegal in India and we absolutely do not support smoking up!)