Like all other travelers, gay men too look for safety, fun and a welcome atmosphere when they travel. India is slowly changing its reputation as a non-gay-friendly tourist destination. The gay tourism scene in India has improved drastically in recent times and it makes sense as gay tourism can contribute towards boosting the economy. There are several customized holidays organised by LGBT tour operators like Indjapink.co.in, freedom2be.com, outjourneys.com, pinkvibgyor.com and the Western Ghat Routes among others. Today, we give you 5 most gay-friendly destinations to visit if you are travelling across India.

Known as the gay capital of India due to the activism scene here, Mumbai is the best place for LGBT individuals and couples to visit in India. Mumbai is a diverse, vibrant, multi-cultural, modern city with an active nightlife. There are some excellent bars and pubs to try out. You can also take off on several weekend getaways if you want to take a road trip.

Goa is Indias biggest tourist destination and as such, all kinds of tourists are welcome here regardless of their sexual preference. There are several gay-friendly hotels and guesthouses you can stay in. Also, because of the wide cultural diversity of tourists visiting Goa, people are generally open-minded about everything. Its a great place to let your hair down and party! And if thats not on your mind, you can always spend a pleasant evening at one of the quieter beaches.

Ayurvedic massages, boat rides in the backwaters and the greenery of tea and coffee plantations await you in Kerala. The perfect place for a peaceful vacation, Kerala is tolerant towards all kinds of travelers and provides a host of options for travel enthusiasts, especially those who are looking for therapeutic getaways.

The Golden Triangle: Delhi–Agra–Jaipur

This entire route can be easily covered in 5 days and is a must-visit for every traveller who visits India. The Red Fort and India Gate in Delhi are worth a visit. Chandni Chowk is a crowded market place but gives you an insight into the busy city life. The Taj Mahal in Agra is known as an epitome of love and as such, should be visited at least once by all lovers, gay or not. Jaipur is a splendid city displaying Indian ethnicity at its best providing several options for shopping and sight-seeing.

If spiritual retreats and yoga sessions are what you are looking for, Rishikesh is the place for you. Known as the yoga capital of the world, Rishikesh is the ideal vacation spot for those with a spiritual inclination. The place is always active and is generally safe for all kinds of tourists. Most hotels and homestays here are gay-friendly but couples  regardless of sexuality  should avoid amorous activities in public as it will raise a few eyebrows. The local traditions and cultural sensitivities need to be kept in mind.