With the wedding season already begun, many stores that sell ethnic wear are seeing a lot of visitors. And it is not just the women who are doing intensive shopping, the men are also all set to rock their wedding look and leave the ladies behind. So if you are the groom or have a wedding to attend, we know you must be also looking for a perfect sherwani to steal the limelight. Men with a fine taste for fashion do not settle for anything ordinary. And thus, for the men who appreciate fashion and good looks, we have listed down some of the best places and shops in Mumbai where you can buy sherwani. These are our best picks from the big list, Check them all and look dapper.

1. Ajay Arvindbhai Khatri

Ajay Arvindbhai Khatri situated in Borivali west is one of the most sought after designer shops for sherwani for grooms. Most of the embroidery work done on the sherwani is hand made using silk thread and zari. This outlet is popular for making some of the best designer sherwanis and suits for men. So if you are looking for traditional and classy sherwani for yourself or for your brother, do check out this place. They have 4 other showrooms in Mumbai and over the years their collection has only got better. They are a perfect combination of cost and quality.

2. SA Libas

SA Libas is for those people who are okay to spend a little on their wedding outfit. These days even the men put in a lot of thought and effort in choosing the right for any special function. And if it is your wedding, then every man deserves to look as good as his bride does. Libas has always been popular for the beautiful and intricately done sherwanis. Their sherwani or for that any matter any outfit is known for their tear strength. You will find exactly the same outfit that you have wanted in all sizes, colors, patterns and designs. Libas is situated in Dharavi, dont let the name of the location stop you from visiting this store.

3. Manyavar

Manyavar is probably one of the most popular shops that are known for their stunning sherwanis in Mumbai and across the country. They have a chain of showrooms spread all across the country. Whether you are the groom or the grooms brothers or relative, Manyavar has a piece of traditional clothing for everybody. The mannequins of Manyavar are dressed up with some of their best and the most soled collection. The outside of this store is inviting enough for you to check out this place. They also have a big sofa for the guests so that they can sit comfortably and check the collection. Also, the best part about Manyavar is that their prices are such that it caters to every budget. Truly paradise for mens ethnic wear, do not miss out on visiting this store.

4. Kora by Nilesh Mitesh

Kora is one of those stores that manufacture designer and traditional wear for the modern man according to the latest trends. If you are one of the men who love fashion and staying up to date, Kora by Nilesh Mitesh is where you should be. The ground floor of their showroom has shirts of all types put up on display and on the first floor is where you will find sherwanis. The decor of the showroom is also very intriguing with bright lights. They also have sherwanis in floral prints. So if you are the groom or the grooms best friends, experiment with some unique designs for your sherwani this wedding season. Kora does have some really good collection. We will not call it budget-friendly but it isn’t also too expensive.

5. Telon

Telon situated in Santacruz is a store catering to men’s wear. The store from the outside itself looks very ethnic. The décor with chandelier and yellow lights gives it a very royal and rich look. They have a wide range of collection of sherwanis that are all up to date with the latest trends and fashion. The design looks contemporary but also has a perfect blend of traditional touch to it. The fabrics used for each of these outfits are also of good quality so they shell life is pretty long. With very welcoming staff and budget-friendly prices, Telon is one store where you should be if you have not yet begun your hunt for the right sherwani.