Over the last few years, Pune has evolved as one of the most happening cities in India. From its cool hangouts to affordable pubs and swanky clubs, Pune is the new fun destination to be at and no longer just a pit-stop for people traveling to and from Mumbai. But the problem with being an amazing place to party over the weekend is that almost every joint is too crowded and you always end up bumping into at least a couple of people you wish you didn’t have to see, at least over the weekend!

So we’re here to your rescue and we’re here with a plan! On any given long weekend, you can easily take a three-nights-four-days trip to some of the best destinations around Pune. A road trip is lucrative, but you may spend a good amount of time traveling by road, taking the train will be economic and boarding a flight will help you save a lot of time. And now that the long Holi weekend is right around the corner, buck up and plan a trip! Here are five destinations you have to add to your things to do over the weekend!

1. Tarkarli

Tarkarli is one of the most famous beach destinations in Maharashtra. Located in the Sindhudurg district of the state, it is home to one of the few, best scuba diving sites in India. The town is connected to the backwaters of the Kali River where you can enjoy a swim or a boat ride. Considering the fact that you have more than one night to spend at Tarkarli, you could opt for a short course in scuba diving to make the most of the long weekend.

Pune to Tarkarli: 385 km

Travel time: 7 hours 45 minutes

2. Shrivardhan

Located along Raigad districts’s coastal stretch, Shrivardhan is one of the least populated beach destinations in Maharashtra. Not many people know about the place and though there isn’t much to do here, you could just unwind and enjoy the idleness you’ve been craving for a long time. And if the travel bug has bitten you, then Shrivardhan is one of the best places to visit in the state, as it leads to more than a bunch of other destinations for a nice beach road trip. Destinations like Kandivali, Harihareshwar and Diveagar are located close by.

Pune to Shrivardhan: 160 km

Travel time: 4 hours 30 minutes

3. Dandeli

Located on the banks of river Kali, Dandeli is one of Karnataka’s best white-water rafting destinations. Located about 1500 ft above sea level and surrounded by thick forests, makes the weather pretty pleasant. It is a destination loved by water sports enthusiasts. The bonus of visiting Dandeli is the various trekking trails and camp-sites you can explore.

Pune to Dandeli: 435 km

Travel Time: 7 hours 45 minutes

Here is our Dandeli Itinerary

4. Daman

Daman has become a great weekend destination for Mumbaites and it’s high time that Punekars explore this quaint destination! It is located right between the two western states, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Daman is known to be one of the few Portuguese colonies through the 19th and 20th century. It has now, with time, gained popularity for those looking forward to pamper themselves at a resort for more than just a couple of days. A road trip would probably be pretty fun!

Pune to Daman: 307 km

Travel Time: 5 hours 15 minutes

5. Goa

Don’t be surprised, we were saving the best for the last! Mumbai and Pune pretty blessed to have Goa as a weekend getaway. However, not a lot of us actually make the most of it. Pune is not too far from India’s most popular party destination and the fact that you’d have around 4 days to take a quick trip, and exactly what you’ve wanted to do in Goa!

Pune to Goa: 450 km

Travel Time: 8 hours 30 minutes