Taking a dip in the pool is perhaps one of the highlights of a vacation. And when the pool is a private one with no one else in it except maybe your better half, the fun is certainly tripled. If you love your space and like privacy on your holidays, these resorts are just for you. From a villa with all amenities in place to private plunge pools that is all yours, these resorts will spoil you silly with their luxurious pampering. So book your villa with a private pool and go for a swim whenever you like.

Vivanta By Taj, Bekal

Vivanta By Taj is a beautiful property that has both the beach and backwaters. Located in Bekal which is to the west of Kerala, this quaint resort offers several types of accommodations including ones with private plunge pools. Privacy is guaranteed as you are surrounded by trees on all sides. some villas also have a showerhead and bathtub outside the room.

Where: Bekal Kappil Beach, Udma West, Paalakunnu, Kasaragod District, Bekal, Kerala

The Leela Goa

If you want to go all out and splurge, The Leela Goa is the place. From club suites with private pools to a presidential villa that comes with butler service, you will be drowned in luxury and pampering. The resort boasts of a golf course and is the only one in Goa that has both a beach and riverside view.

Where: Mobor, Cavelossim, Salcette, Goa

Orange County, Coorg

The Scotland of India, Coorg is known for its verdant landscapes and tea and coffee plantations. When here, book a stay in Orange County that has all private pool accommodations. Their best one is probably their heritage pool villa. Done up in Kodava architecture style, this villa consists of an en-suite bedroom, a living room and a courtyard with a private pool and deck chairs. Take a dip in it any time you want or just grab a drink and sit by the pool on one of the planters’ chairs.

Where: Karadigodu Post, Siddapur, Coorg, Karnataka

Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa

Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa is an all-villa property but only a few have private pools. Even so, all villas are secluded giving you ample privacy in your own space. Forest and valley views enthrall you and their butler service pampers you silly. outdoor showers and private spa sessions in your own villa are other luxuries you can enjoy.

Where: Village Shillim, Pawna Nagar, Taluka Maval, Pune

Madhubhan Resort & Spa, Anand

Madhubhan Resort & Spa is inspired by the village life of Gujarat and you will find similar architecture across the property. Trees line the entire resort giving it a green cover and ample shade as you walk from one end to the other. The resort boasts of cottages, suites and villas that have a private plunge pool. A spa and several cafes and restaurants in the resort will keep you company here.

Where: Anand, Sojitra Road, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Gujarat