Monsoon is India is considered a bad time to visit national parks and wildlife sanctuaries as most of them are flooded or marshy making it difficult for the safari jeeps to move about. However, there are some places in India where you can still witness wildlife in its prime form! At these sanctuaries and parks, you can take safaris during the monsoon season on days when it doesn't rain too heavily. Here are five such amazing wildlife sanctuaries and parks in India you can visit during the monsoon:

1. Tadoba National Park, Maharashtra

Located in Maharashtra, Tadoba National Park is one of India’s prime tiger-spotting regions. The Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve is known for several spotting instances of tigresses with their cubs along the walking trail and water bodies. Apart from tigers, you can also spot panthers, hyenas, sambar and more.

2. Periyar National Park, Kerala

Located against a spectacular backdrop, the Periyar National Park in Kerala is the perfect place for a monsoon getaway. In fact, Kerala is one of the destinations in India which is at its peak during the monsoons. The Periyar National Park remains open all year round and is known for its elephants and leopards.

3. Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

One of India’s most prominent wildlife sanctuaries, the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan is spread over 1334 sq km. It is known mainly for its population of tigers and the magnificent forts in its vicinity. The park is divided into several zones, a few of which (6, 7, and 8 mainly) remain open during monsoon.

4. Bandipur National Park, Karnataka

Located in the state of Karnataka on the Mysore-Ooty highway, Bandipur National Park is surrounded by the extremely picturesque Western Sahyadris. It is known for its four-horned antelope and mouse deer. You will also find sambhar, chital and panthers and hares here.

5. Dachigam National Park, Jammu and Kashmir

And then there is the Dachigam National Park located high up in the mountains 22 km from Srinagar. Its altitude ranges from around 5500 ft to 14,000 ft and therefore receives very little rainfall. It is open during the monsoon for safaris on which you can spot the Kashmiri stags or hanguls. The park is surrounded by green meadows and marvelous mountains. You can also spot other animals like musk deer and the Himalayan grey langur.