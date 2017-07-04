If you love adventure, ziplining perfectly combines the incredible views of mountains, hills, palaces and forts around you and the adrenaline rush of zipping past these sights at high speeds. For most people, ziplining is probably the most accessible activity to satisfy the thirst for high-flying thrills. Here are the locations of some of the best ziplines in India to add some adrenaline and adventure to your next trip.

Neemrana Fort, Rajasthan

Neemrana town and its namesake fort is a favorite among the Delhi crowd for its proximity to the city. The fort palace, now a sprawling and well-kept heritage hotel, has plenty of places to explore just by foot, but the best way to see the majestic fort is through the Flying Fox zipline. Flying Fox organizes plenty of zipline and other adventure activities in India and is mentioned a few more times in this list as well. At Neemrana, there are five ziplines that are as long as 400 meters, and the whole experience takes around two hours. As you glide through the Aravalli hills, you get to see the fort and the landscape from a birds-eye.

Kolad, Maharashtra

While Delhiites can escape to Neemrana for some quick thrills, Mumbaikars and Puneites have the village of Kolad, around 120 km south of Mumbai city. Kolad is especially popular in the monsoon when the Kundalika River rages with the force of the rains. The village, which lies on the banks of the river, is famous for its adventure activities, including river rafting and ziplining. With the monsoon officially in Maharashtra, this is the perfect time to head down to Kolad and fly across the scenic hills and landscape before going white water rafting.

Munnar, Kerala

Down south, nestled in the midst of the Nilgiri mountains, the hill station of Munnar is a popular haunt for people all over. Its misty hills and expansive tea estates can charm anyone, and adventure lovers can find their calling at the Flying Fox experience here. The zipline cables are affixed between trees or poles with platforms, several feet above the air. Riders wear a harness linked to a pulley and wheel system on a cable. With some supervision, riders step off and let gravity take over, gliding through the cable from one platform to another. Perfect for family, friends and everyone else.

Goa

The Flying Elephant ziplining activity in Goa is a nice alternative to those who want to do something a little more adventurous in Goa. The state is generally favored for its beaches and parties, and for some others its food and culture. Goa also has a few scenic trekking trails to offer, but the Flying Elephant is your best option if you want a bigger thrill. This is one of the longest adventure courses in the country, with up to 13 flights to offer. If you go the whole hog, you will end up tree climbing, net and rope walking and some ziplining in between. The entire activity lasts around two hours.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

We introduced Flying Fox right at the first entry, but those who are already aware of the operator would likely be knowing them from their hit services in Rishikesh. The town, located on the Himalayan foothills besides the holy Ganga River, has traditionally been a religious destination. But adventure activities in the town and nearby has made it appealing to a bigger audience. To go ziplining, head to Shivpuri village, around 15 minutes away from the town proper. This is where you can find the base of the zipline that takes you over the river. The whole sequence takes roughly an hour, and you get to cross the Shivpuri rapids and along the mountains that surround it.

Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Flying Fox is in Jodhpur too, and its zipline trail over the Mehrangarh Fort is another popular adventure activity. Starting from the Chokelao Garden at the fort, the whole experience includes six ziplines that take you high above the fort and the Rajasthani countryside, with aerial views of the Chokelao garden and palace, the blue city of Jodhpur, Rao Jodha Park, Ranisar Lake, Balsamand Lake Palace and Mehrangarh Fort. Like in Neemrana, the ziplines here are creatively named, with titles like Jai Jodha, Magnificent Marwar and Chokelao Challenge. It takes around one hour to an hour and a half to complete this route.

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Supposedly the first wildlife zipline in India and the highest zipline in the country at 600 feet above sea level, the Clouds End zipline is located in Mussoorie. The zipline runs for around 800 feet, and you can reach speeds of around 90 kmph here. The base lies at the Mussoorie Adventure Park in Clouds End Estate, some 6 km from the main town. It takes you through scenic valleys and dense oak and deodar forests. Apart from the zipline itself, you have other adventure activities like skywalks and skyrides, and there are plenty of viewpoints nearby to explore, like Echo Point, Molty Tibba, Valley View Point, Dun View Point and more.

Buranshkanda, Uttarakhand

Buranskhanda lies around 6 km before Dhanaulti and some 18 km from Mussoorie, and makes for a nice alternative to the Clouds End experience. The zipline available at the Snow Adventure Zone here offers picturesque views of the snow-clad Himalayan mountains. Snow Adventure Zone lies at an altitude of 8,600 feet, and it claims that it is the highest adventure park in the country. While that claim needs to be tested, the height certainly adds to the thrill of the adventure. You have ziplining here along with other adventure activities like trekking, rappelling and rock climbing.

Dawki, Meghalaya

In the northeast state of Meghalaya, the town of Dawki is home to a number of adventure activities. Located by the river of the same name, Dawki’s adventure activities are operated by Pioneer Adventure, a group from Shillong. And there are plenty of activities here apart from ziplining through the landscape. You also have cliff jumping, rock climbing, trekking and cave exploring. For an adventure junkie, Dawki would be paradise untouched by commercialization.