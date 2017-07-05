Mumbai is blessed with a number of amazing weekend getaways which become delightful after the touch of rains. Whether you are a beach bum or a mountain lover, there is some place in Maharashtra you can visit for a pleasant getaway from your daily routine. These jewels spread across the state make for great weekend trips from Mumbai and are home to some fine resorts which are idea for family holidays. So, if you have been putting away that family trip for a long time, there is no better time than the monsoon season to go ahead with it. Mercifully, there are several resorts that do not burn a hole in your pocket. Here are some affordable family resorts near Mumbai that are perfect for a monsoon weekend trip.

Lonavala Holiday Homes, Lonavala

Address: Valvan, Indus valley, Near Nusi Resort, Lonavala

Located in the heart of the Western Ghats, Lonavala is perhaps the most popular getaway that people from Mumbai and Pune turn to whenever they want a quick holiday. Lonavala Holiday Homes is a resort located strategically with amazing views of the surrounding hillocks full of little water streams and lush green plantations.

West Hill, Mahabaleshwar

Address: Plot No. 42, Mitha Estate, Off Panchgani – Mahabaleshwar Road, Panchgani

While Mahabaleshwar is not great for sight-seeing during monsoon, the weather is spectacular and staying at a resort like West Hill can be just the break you need. With comfortable rooms and modern amenities, West Hill is perfect for your family.

Golden Swan Beach resort, Alibaug

Address: Darbar Road, Opposite Custom Office, Murud Janjira, Murud, Maharashtra

Alibaug is one of Maharashtra’s prime beach destinations and visited by a number of tourists all year round, especially from Mumbai. While there is no dearth of luxury resorts in Alibaug, the Golden Swan resort is an affordable option for those looking for a pleasant stay amidst nature with all basic facilities.

Golden Toff Resort, Uttan

Address: Uttan Road, Opposite Stella Maris Hospital, Bhayandar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 401106

Slightly offbeat but every bit as rewarding, Uttan is slowly becoming popular among youngsters and nature lovers. The coastal town in Thane district is known for its beach. Though a popular camping spot, Uttan is home to the lovely Golden Toff resort which provides all the modern amenities while still giving you a slice of nature with the surrounding greenery.

Highland resort, Lonavala

Address: Opp Kumar Water Park, Ambarwadi Road, 410401, Gavliwada, Lonavala, Maharashtra 410401

Another budget resort in Lonavala is the Highland Resort which is located amidst a peaceful set up. You can enjoy the pleasant weather while chilling at the pool or the snooker table.

Palm Beach Resort, Manori

Address: Manori -Gorai Rd, Near Manori Dargah, Manori, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400095

Wonderfully tranquil and unusually charming, Manori is a lovely offbeat getaway from Mumbai. It is known for its quiet and calm beach which makes for a marvelous picnic spot. the Golden Swan Resort is a great family resort that offers an ethnic ambiance and modern facilities.

Hotel Atithi, Aurangabad

Address: P-3, Jalna Road, Seven Hills, Town Center, Aurangabad, Maharashtra 431001

Aurangabad is one of Maharashtra’s most historic destinations thanks to attractions like the Bibi ka Maqbara and Ajanta and Ellora caves. Hotel Atithi in Aurangabad offers a comfortable stay at the most affordable price and serves as a great base to explore popular spots of the city.

Doctor’s Farm Resort, Kolad

Address: Mumbai-Goa Road, Kolad, Maharashtra 402304

And then there is Kolad, Maharashtra’s prime river rafting destinations that draws adventure lovers all year round. The drive to Kolad is extremely scenic and your stay here is bound to be rejuvenating thanks to the abundant natural beauty all around. Kolad is home to several budget stays, one among which is the Doctor’s Farm. With wonderful views of the Kundalika river, the resort provides a welcome break from the busy urban routine and pollution.