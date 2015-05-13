Pune for the coming-of-age generation is quite a lot about good music, cruising around town on mopeds, diverse food and innumerable places to just hang out. On my recent trip to Pune, I visited several pubs, resto-bars and cafes where I enjoyed myself to the fullest with a couple of my friends. All this without burning a massive hole in my pocket was a task to achieve.

However, I did come across seven places in the town where one could not only enjoy chilled beer under Rs 200, but also amazing music that sets the mood.

1. Toons – the Cafe down under

Where: 26, Wonderland Basement, 7 MG Road, Camp Area, Pune

2. The Hidden Place – The hangout

Where: 2 & 3, Upper Ground Floor, Gera Legend, North Main Road, Koregaon Park, Pune

3. Hoppipola

Where: ITI Park, Behind Mainland China, Aundh, Pune

4. High Spirits

Where: 35, A 1, Near ABC Farms, Mundhwa Road, Koregaon ParkAnnexe, Pune

5. WTF!

Where: 2nd Floor, East Court, Phoenix Market City, Opposite Giga Space, Viman Nagar, Pune

6. 1000 Oaks

Where: 2417, Near HDFC Bank, East Street, Camp, Pune 411001

7. Jimmy Hu

Where: 390, Sanskruti Lifestyle Complex, Opposite Post 91, Lane 7, Koregaon Park, Pune

Cheers!